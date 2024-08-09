Evacuations Urged As South Carolina Flooding Continues

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Government officials in Bamberg County, South Carolina are urging residents along the Edisto River basin to “evacuate immediately due to severe flooding” associated with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Debby.

A “code red alert” was issued by county government on Friday afternoon (August 9, 2024) at approximately 3:30 p.m. EDT for homeowners “from Embree Road to (the) Bamberg/Colleton County line.”

That’s a roughly eight-mile stretch of the Edisto River that runs southwest of Branchville, S.C.

“Rising waters pose an extreme danger,” the county’s emergency services agency warned. “Do not delay—leave the area for your safety. Please be aware emergency responders may be unable to perform rescue missions due to unsafe conditions.”

Just yesterday, the agency advised that evacuation warnings could be forthcoming.

“There is significant potential risk of flooding in the area over the next few days,” it noted. “Rising water levels could pose a serious threat to life and property. If waters begin to rise to dangerous levels, residents should evacuate immediately to ensure their safety.”

Downstream of Bamberg, Colleton County officials had yet to issue any evacuation orders associated with flooding. A statement issued shortly after noon by the county sheriff’s office did warn motorists to use caution, however.

“Water levels are continuing to rise as the waterways around the state flush out Tropical Storm Debby,” the statement noted. “Please use caution if you are traveling the roadways and do not drive through flood waters. Do not drive around barricades.”

Our media outlet addressed the rising waters earlier today.

“Having already endured significant flash flooding from Debby, coastal Palmetto State counties must now contend with rising waters as these rivers try to absorb the downpours dumped inland,” I noted.

The Yadkin-Pee Dee basin in particular – which experienced significant flooding during Hurricane Florence six years ago – was inundated with rainfall this week, which could cause similar flooding events in the days to come.

Those of you interested in tracking river levels in the Palmetto State should consult this page maintained by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

