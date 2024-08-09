$13K In Stolen Gas?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A former South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) official was arrested this week and charged with breach of trust in connection with a years-long scam at local gas pumps.

According to a news release from the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), 41-year-old Jason Blair Gaston of Chester, S.C. was arrested on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) and charged with one count of breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at more than $10,000 in connection with multiple fraudulent transactions.

According to a probable cause affidavit accompanying a warrant for his arrest, Gaston “used a (SCDOT) issued fuel credit card to fraudulently purchase gasoline and diesel fuel for his personal use and multiple individuals over several years without authorization” from the agency.

SCDOT reportedly used “service records, daily mileage logs and fuel card transaction reports” to identify Gaston’s fraudulent purchases, per the warrant.

How much stolen gas are we talking about? Between September 1, 2021 and April 22, 2024, Gaston is accused of pumping an estimated 4,269.85 gallons of fuel valued at $13,364.62 .

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

“Surveillance video was obtained of several instances when Gaston used the state’s fuel card to purchase gas for non-authorized purchases,” the affidavit added.

Also, “a witness’ statement verified Gaston regularly purchased fuel for them as early as late 2022,” and in exchange for this fuel “received currency from them.”

According to the S.C. Code of Laws (§ 16-13-230), Gaston is staring down a felony charge – one punishable by up to ten years in prison and a fine to be determined by the court.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Gaston is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

Gaston was booked at the Chester County detention center. His case will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. sixth circuit solicitor Randy E. Newman Jr. Given the amount of taxpayer funds Gaston absconded with – and the position of public trust he’s accused of violating – here’s hoping the state insists on a sentence that sends a message to other state employees when it comes to using tax dollars for personal gain.

***

RELEASE/WARRANT…

(SLED)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

