Investigation Continues Into Death Of Upstate Teenager

At this hour, FITSNews is investigating the death of an Upstate teenager following allegations of kidnapping, torture, murder and desecration of human remains.

On June 6, 2024, the skeletal remains of Tyrell “Rell” Wallace, 19, were discovered in a grove some 225 feet from his residence in Ninety Six, S.C., per an incident report from the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).

One month earlier, his mother reported him missing after discovering an open bedroom window and an untouched dinner. A local Hardee’s has since confirmed Wallace was last seen alive when he applied for a job at the restaurant on May 7, 2024.

The place where Tyrell Wallace‘s body was found. (Andrew Fancher/ FITSNews)

“I grieve with this in my own way,” said Wallace’s mother, Kennetta Robinson Bay. “It hits me late at night when I’m up by myself and go into those f****** woods. What happened to my f****** baby? What happened to my motherf****** son?”

In the aftermath of Wallace’s death, a pickup truck purportedly associated with a drug dealer has canvassed Bay’s home at least twice, according to Bay. On June 22, 2024, she claims to have berated the driver after watching him park at her son’s place of death.

Despite the foregoing, some Greenwood County residents accuse Bay of killing Wallace for stealing from her. GCSO has since confirmed that there is no evidence of foul play to corroborate any social media rumors.

“That was my first boy,” concluded Bay. “Motherf*****’s are pointing fingers at me but don’t know what happened. Guess what? I know just as much as you know. And I’m the b**** that needs to know what happened!”

Anyone with information regarding Wallace’s death are encouraged to contact the author at andy@fitsnews.com.

