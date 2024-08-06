South Carolina Health Agency Celebrates Uptick In Breastfeeding

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina’s Department of Public Health (SCDPH) is observing national breastfeeding month in the United States by celebrating what it refers to as the “continued increase” in the number of breastfed infants in one of its welfare programs.

According to a news release from the agency, its Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program – which provides health education, healthy foods, breastfeeding support and other services to low-income families in the Palmetto State – has seen “steadily increased” percentages of breastfed babies in recent years.

Breastfeeding rates are up from 26.9 percent in August of 2022 to 28.9 percent this year, according to data (.pdf) released by the agency. As recently as 2020, these rates were hovering just above the 20 percent mark. The percentage of breastfed babies within the program who are exclusively receiving mother’s milk also increased from 34 percent in 2020 to 37.5 percent last year, the latest period for which annual data was available.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

“We’re delighted about the continued increase in breastfeeding rates within our WIC program, which gives more of South Carolina’s babies a healthy start at the beginning of their lives,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, the agency’s chief medical director. “Breastfeeding provides all the nutrients a baby needs for healthy growth and development and, we encourage all mothers to breastfeed their infants, when possible.”

Unfortunately, South Carolina has historically trailed its regional peers (Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee) on this key measure of infant health – so these recent upticks may not be moving the needle on a comparative basis.

Still, it’s good news for a state which has struggled with high infant mortality rates.

According to SCDPH, breastfeeding babies has “many benefits” which is why the agency “encourages all mothers to breastfeed their infants.”

Among the pros …

Breastmilk reduces the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), diabetes and obesity,

Breastfeeding reduces the risk of cancer, postpartum depression and low iron for mothers,

Breastmilk helps babies develop a higher IQ and improves brain development,

Breastmilk promotes lower blood pressure and cholesterol later in life, and

Breastfeeding helps a uterus return to its normal size.

The agency added that breastfeeding mothers are “eligible to participate in WIC longer than non-breastfeeding mothers” and are eligible for an “enhanced food package” if they are exclusively breastfeeding their children. They are also able “to receive breast pumps and other supplies to help with the initiation and continuation of breastfeeding.”

For more information on the program, click here. For more data, see the document below…

***

ITEM …

(Source)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

