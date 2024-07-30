Prioleau Alexander: No Lies Detected, Kamala

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

CNN typist Oliver Darcy recently wrote the following:

Over the last 48 hours, Kamala Harris has been derided as a radical California liberal; she has been smeared as a “DEI” candidate; she has been denigrated as a “mistress” for her previous relationship with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, even though it occurred after Brown was separated from his wife and was not a secret; she has been ridiculed for her laugh and described as unlikeable; she has been characterized as having been too tough on crime as a prosecutor, but also pro-illegal immigration; she has had her candidacy labeled a “coup.”

And?

Let’s break this “derision” down line-by-line, shall we?

***

‘RADICAL CALIFORNIA LIBERAL’

***

I think we can all agree that California passes the most liberal laws of any state in the nation. They even consider themselves proudly “radical” in their approach to many issues. Kamala was one of only two Senators from California, which is a pretty exclusive club. As a result, one could surmise she is representative of California voters — the same people who support the politicians who are okay with the drug-filled homeless camps, hiring city workers to clean up human feces on the sidewalk, and forced ownership of electric vehicles.

So … given she is the senator from America’s most liberal state, we can safely assume she’s a liberal, no? But how liberal?

In 2019, GovTrack, a non-partisan organization that tracks bills in Congress, ranked Harris as the “most liberal compared to all senators.” Some Left wing fact-checkers have cried foul, hilariously explaining that Bernie Sanders of Vermont “has a more liberal voting record.” That may be true —but coming in second to a man who literally describes himself as a “socialist” doesn’t exactly make you a moderate.

***

‘DEI’ CANDIDATE

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris walk along the Colonnade of the White House to the Oval Office. (The White House)

***

Joe Biden promised that if elected he would choose as his vice president “a woman of color.” He could have said, “I’m going to pick he most qualified person for the job” and then selected Kamala as that person. He chose not to.

He instead chose to say, “a woman of color.”

For those unaware, that is the literal definition of DEI. Even proponents of DEI could not disagree with that.

***

‘MISTRESS’

Former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown (Gage Skidmore)

***

The literal definition of a “mistress” is a woman who is sleeping with a man who is married. Mr. Brown was married.

This is not to say she hooked up with the most powerful man in San Francisco to advance her career. It might be simply happenstance that in his capacity as speaker, Brown appointed her to the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board, and then to the Medical Assistance Commission.

Unfortunately for those who believe it was simply “the story of star-crossed lovers,” Willie Brown stated: “Yes, we dated. Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions. And I certainly helped her with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco.”

Those farkin’ facts, man! They’re always getting in the way.

***

‘RIDICULED FOR HER LAUGH …’

(The White House)

If there’s a human being alive who says they don’t cringe when they hear Kamala’s grating laugh, rest assured they haven’t done so with a lie detector test strapped to their body.

As for her “likability” ratings … when averaging together 95 percent of polls taken in 2024, 51 percent of Americans disapprove of her performance, while only 37 percent approved.

Does this mean people don’t “like” her? You’ll have to decide on that one.

***

‘TOO TOUGH ON CRIME …’

Imagine the genius of whining that Republicans have criticized her for being “too tough on crime.” That’s always been a part of the GOP platform, right? Being soft on crime?

This criticism stems from … anyone? Anyone? Ding! Ding! Ding! The 2020 DNC primaries! You might remember them — it was the time when Kamala was attack unmercifully by her fellow Democrats for “the mass incarceration of black men.”

In 2020, CNN reported: Throughout the primary, Harris’ knotty record in law enforcement – in particular, her time, from 2011 to 2017, as California’s attorney general – was under fierce scrutiny. Her detractors inveighed against her on matters including police accountability and anti-truancy efforts, which distinctly affect black communities.

***

The progressive news site The American Prospect wrote of Harris: Sen. Kamala Harris repeatedly and openly defied U.S. Supreme Court orders to reduce overcrowding in California prisons while serving as the state’s attorney general. Working in tandem with Gov. Jerry Brown, Harris and her legal team filed motions that were condemned by judges and legal experts as obstructionist, bad-faith, and nonsensical.

I know, I know … facts suck, and search engines suck even worse. Opinions like that are supposed to go away after a couple weeks, not stick around for years. Sorry.

***

PRO-ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

How can a fact be anything but a fact? Was the leadership of left criticizing Biden when they said he was no longer fit to lead, and thus forced him to give up his slot as the duly-elected candidate for President? Or is his dementia simply a fact?

Kamala Harris was assigned to be the “border czar” by President Biden to manage what he described as “the crisis at the border,” and failed to ever visit the area. Her closest visit was El Paso — 800 miles away from the Rio Grande Vally, which is ground zero for the illegal crossing crisis is.

Deliciously, she snapped when CNN anchor Lester Holt pressed her on why she hadn’t visited the US-Mexico border in the 76 days since President Biden put her in charge of the illegal immigration crisis — when he stated flatly, “You haven’t been to the border.”

She replied, “And I haven’t been to Europe. And I mean, I don’t understand the point that you’re making.” (Insert grating laugh).

Why did she refuse to visit the border, ever? Maybe because she’s pro-illegal immigration? Eleven million illegals entered the country during her “watch” as the border czar. I mean, she was great at keeping black men IN a place … shouldn’t that skill set lead to expertise in keeping people OUT of a place, too?

***

DEMOCRATS’ COUP

The American Heritage Dictionary defines a coup as “a sudden appropriation of leadership or power; a takeover.”

Ergo, her candidacy is literally the definition of a coup.

Harris’ first few days as new candidate have been high comedy … and the good news is we’ve got another 100 days to go. It should be fun watching the looney lefty’s hijinks, as once again the socialist media plays the role of Wile. E. Coyote, and Trump reprises his role as the Roadrunner.

***

