Taxpayer Watch: Lowcountry Sheriff Seeks Spending Data From County

The elected sheriff of Beaufort County, South Carolina is seeking information from the government which sets its budget and oversees its operations – setting up a potentially high stakes confrontation as an investigation into alleged corruption and misuse of taxpayer funds by county officials rages on.

Our audience will recall this media outlet exclusively reported on much of the alleged corruption in Beaufort County – which led to the removal from office of the former county administrator last year and the empaneling of a statewide grand jury.

On July 1, 2024, a new Beaufort County administrator took over – and this week he was provided a letter from the sheriff’s office seeking information regarding the investigation. In a letter to administrator Michael Moore from Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) chief deputy Michael Hatfield, BCSO is requesting an “unredacted and complete copy” of a recent external audit conducted by the Haynsworth, Sinkler & Boyd law firm.

According to Hatfield, county council has admitted that its staff “failed to adhere to the county’s procurement and P-card guidelines,” a statement which he asserts “is in direct contradiction” to its previous conclusion that there was “no evidence of criminal activity.”

“An unbiased review of these requested materials should ensure, and put to rest any concerns regarding speculation that any malfeasance on behalf of county staff was detected or is contained therein,” the letter added.

THE LETTER …

(Provided)

