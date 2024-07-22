Letter: Is South Carolina Actually Getting Hotter?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Dear Editor,

“Climate change” seems to be the scare tactic of choice for the fear-mongering, uni-party swine in Washington, D.C. Tall tales of smoldering heat and shark-nados paint a vivid picture of the wickedness of the leftist media. An island tipping over was also recently used by a U.S. congressman as a potential consequence of global warming.

Is this really the case?

I don’t concern myself with Washington, D.C. It is a cesspool of everything I loathe, a cauldron of evil communistic parasites looking for their next victim, their next ATM. I believe every politician and ranking bureaucrat in the Beltway should have their own Nascar-inspired jackets – with all of their sponsors displayed on their ill-fitting suits and their dainty hybrid cars decked out in the most gaudy climate control, corporate-sponsored stickers. This still would not sway the average voter to wake up to the madness they have elected, but it might help!

What I do concern myself with, though, is the environment in which I find myself imprisoned.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

South Carolina is hot; we sit in the armpit of the south – barely above sea level. But is the Palmetto State actually getting hotter? And if so, shouldn’t record high temperatures be recorded regularly? According to the data of our own government, South Carolina really hasn’t seen record high temperatures in quite some time. The lowest record high for any county in South Carolina is 105 °F , which was last recorded in 2007. The highest recorded high is 113 °F , and was recorded in 2012 in Richland County. Most of our record highs are recorded either in the 1980’s, or well before. In fact, 54 percent of record highs from across the state were registered before 1980. This does not show an upward trend in rising temperatures.

Here is a link to South Carolina’s DNR website, where I obtained this data. A simple Google search will answer all of your questions. The leftist media doesn’t want you to research; they want to seduce you with their silly headlines, and fancy pie graphs. Do not fall for this. Show yourself, challenge the status quo!

Sincerely,

Jeffrey A. Horton, Jr.

Spartanburg, S.C.

***

FROM THE EDITOR…

Jeffrey: Thank you for this letter. We addressed reports of rising temperatures in South Carolina in this article last week. Also, it would appear that thanks in part to your submission to this media outlet – and our subsequent inquiries – SCDNR has added a column to its temperature table reflecting the “station period of record,” i.e. when the agency started (and stopped) taking official measurements at each location.

BANNER VIA: GETTY IMAGES

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

