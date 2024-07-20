Murdaugh Appeal, ‘Mica’s Law,’ Assassination Attempt – Week In Review 7/20/2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

It was an unprecedented week in American politics as the attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump and the ongoing soft coup against incumbent Joe Biden threatened to completely upend one of the highest stakes elections in American history.

Where is the 2024 race headed?

On a very special breaking news edition of the Week in Review – filmed on location in the South Carolina Lowcountry – special guest host Lauren Taylor and I discussed what could conceivably happen in the event Biden were to step down from the Democratic nomination.

Lauren and I began our discussion, though, by focusing on the big news in the ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ crime and corruption saga – Alex Murdaugh‘s bid to have his motion for a new trial heard by the state supreme court.

Does the convicted killer have a chance at getting a new trial? Lauren’s analysis of this case has been nothing short of prophetic, so you won’t want to miss her response to that question …

Lauren and I also engaged in an in-depth conversation about the Mica Miller case – specifically efforts to reform the Palmetto State’s domestic violence laws to incorporate more elements of “coercive control.”

Later in the show, I was joined by Dylan Nolan – who has also been nothing short of prophetic in his assessment of the 2024 presidential election cycle. Dylan I discussed the calamitous failure of the U.S. Secret Service in Butler, Pennsylvania before, during and after last weekend’s attempt on Trump’s life – as well as the state of the campaign after a week chock full of breaking news including Trump’s selection of J.D. Vance as his vice presidential nominee and the dismissal of several of the federal charges filed against the former president.

As I mentioned to Dylan, “some years, no news is made – some weeks, years worth of news is made.”

