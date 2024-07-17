Jeff Mattox: Give Anarchy A Chance

O’er the land of the fee and home of the slave.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The American Dream is an age-old concept promoting ideals comparable to that of anarchy. Yet the general populace marvels with disillusion at a dystopian America — addled with rules, regulations, fines, fees and flagrant corruption.

Anarchy, as previously mentioned, is the philosophy of true liberty; a voluntary society absent of superior authority. And rather than vague interpretations of the oldest yet shortest written constitution in global force, anarchy has but two rules: 1.) Don’t hurt anyone. 2.) Don’t steal anyone’s shit.

It shouldn’t take centuries for university theorists to understand this concept.

***

The conflagration that erupted during the Waco, Texas, siege on April 19, 1993. (United States Government)

***

The Founding Fathers believed an educated populace was capable of autonomy, sovereignty, independence and self-governance. Come July 4, 1776, the revolutionaries recognized and declared that Americans were endowed with certain inalienable rights, including life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

During his first inaugural address in March 1801, unabashed elitist Thomas Jefferson furthermore declared that “man cannot be trusted with the government of himself” — thus echoing the sentiments of his almighty God who implored his readers to disbelieve a mortal ruler.

“Put not your trust in princes, nor in the son of man, in whom there is no help. His breath goeth forth, he returneth to his earth; in that very day his thoughts perish” (Psalms 143:3-4).

***

“Put not your trust in princes …”

***

Despite 2,000 years of biblical-turned-constitutional warnings, Americans remain steadfast in yielding their autonomy, sovereignty, and independence to a leviathan government liable to annihilate defectors from Boundary County, Idaho to Waco, Texas.

In a mere 248 years , public servants have proposed over 11,770 amendments to the U.S. Constitution while creating over 116 federal regulatory agencies — establishing a cumulative total of 200,000 pages of federal codifications with an average of 3,000-4,500 updates annually.

For the unenlightened reader, consider what isn’t subject to government oversight. Can you think of just one item, no matter how insignificant, that our duly elected public servants haven’t slapped with a regulation?

I’ll wait …

The machine insists such provisions are for our protection. Take, for example, the Food And Drug Administration (FDA) or the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) — established between 1906 and 1970 to protect our children from adulterated pharmaceuticals and environmental health risks.

While the FDA and EPA spend a modest $18.19 billion annually, our country remains the highest in maternal and infant mortality rates while ensuring the lowest possible life expectancy at birth. Survivors are thereafter subject to the highest global rates of multiple chronic conditions and worsening obesity.

***

(Mattox for Kershaw County Chairman)

***

THE PLANTATION OF SLAVANDIA …

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the “Plantation of Slavandia” — where genetically modified animals are farmed alongside a medicated populace who believe they’re free. Once hailed by former president Ronald Reagan as the “shining city upon a hill,” America has fallen victim to the false prophets of collectivism.

Once, a butcher, baker, and candlestick maker could make and sell their goods without incident. Today, however, these tradesmen must sign a blood contract before attempting to advertise their goods under the watchful cameras of our government.

Notwithstanding private business, the U.S. General Welfare Clause has devastated private property. Since its proliferation by Associate Supreme Court Justice Joseph Story in 1833, the Commentaries on the Constitution of the United States have all but eviscerated the principles and abilities of private ownership.

U.S. Supreme Court rulings, such as Helvering v. Davis, have since bestowed plenary powers upon Congress — granting the system expressed permission to impose taxes and appropriate “contributions” at its own discretion. South Dakota v. Dole reaffirmed this virtually unrecognized reality in 1987.

Worthy of attention? Consider how our representatives handled the COVID-19 “plandemic.” For the first time in modern U.S. history, elected officials from Washington, D.C., to Camden, South Carolina, unveiled the truth to our country’s facade by threatening lethal force over surgical face coverings.

Sure, though, we have since returned to the luxury of choosing which electric vehicles to finance and which mass-produced burgers to DoorDash — although both commodities appear to be the result of government regulation over market forces.

But, hey, we still have choices!

***

Jeff Mattox, as depicted by state cartoonist Robert Ariail on August 1, 2011. (Chronicle-Independent)

***

THE GOVERNMENT-INDUCED MIRAGE …

When will Americans assume personal responsibility and reject the idea that obedience will secure their constitutional rights? When will we realize that dependency upon any government, especially one managed by hypocrites wandering the cathedrals of D.C., is modern-day slavery?

As our Founding Fathers established, the best government is that which governs the least — which is closest to its constituents. The forgotten Ninth and Tenth Amendments furthermore highlight the foundational role of civilians and their respective states:

“The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people … The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

If the foregoing stands true — would it not be reasonable to assume that a majority of our powers reside at the county level? And if said counties are blinded by the siren calls of outgoing Federal Reserve notes from D.C. and Fort Worth, Texas, would it not make sense to intervene?

***

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

By hook and crook, the U.S. and its “honorables” have traded our liberties for the illusion of such. Anyone must conclude that “We the People,” the original bestowers of congressional authority, have become more subordinate than at any other moment in recorded history.

Like domesticated animals, we have been psychologically engineered to depend upon the state. Fortunately, many Americans have awakened from the government-induced mirage and are separating the wheat from the chaff.

It is for these reasons — and plenty more — that I paid the $353.00 filing fee to run for chairman of Kershaw County, S.C., following the abrupt resignation of one-term chairwoman Katie Guinn. And it is for my children that I seek to upset the leviathan and restore the fires of freedom for generations to come.

Will you join a truly grass-roots effort at the ballot box on August 6, 2024? Or will you sit idly and watch as your freedom is abducted by yet another well-financed cohort of an omnipresent government?

Freedom is scary. Own it.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jeff Mattox is a former carpenter, custom home builder, and nationally recognized government watchdog. Following an epiphany moment during the 2008 U.S. Financial Crisis, Mattox committed himself to the study of political science and remains steadfast in advocating for a voluntary society. He has uploaded over 500 informative, entertaining, and supposedly “offensive” videos to his YouTube channel.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

