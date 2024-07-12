Lowcountry Police Seek Missing Juvenile

Girl has been missing since the beginning of this week …

Police in Bluffton, South Carolina are enlisting the public’s assistance as they seek to locate a juvenile who has been missing since the beginning of this week.

According to a flyer posted to social media by the law enforcement agency on Thursday (July 11, 2024), the missing juvenile – whose name and age were not released – was last seen after leaving her home on Monday (July 8, 2024).

The juvenile is described as a 5′ 5″ white female. She reportedly weighs approximately 130 pounds and has brown eyes and dark brown/black hair. According to the flyer, she was “last seen wearing a bathing suit with blue bottoms and a black cover up.”

“Her last known location was in the area of Cypress Ridge,” the flyer noted.

Cypress Ridge is located approximately seven-and-a-half miles west-northwest of the Bluffton city center – on the edge of the city limits and its developed areas and just south of the Sun City retirement community.

Anyone with information related to the disappearance of the juvenile is encouraged to contact detective Lilia Anthony of the Bluffton police department at 843-738-4610 or via email at lanthony@townofbluffton.com.

Located in Beaufort County just west of Hilton Head Island, Bluffton is one of the fastest growing municipalities in the Palmetto State. It’s population of approximately 35,250 nearly tripled over the last dozen years, according to census data – and that was after a previous round of explosive growth was recorded between 2000 and 2010.

Stay tuned to this media outlet for any pertinent updates related to the status of this missing persons case …

