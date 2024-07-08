Spartanburg Sheriff Remains Silent Amid Nepotism Allegations

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The sheriff of Spartanburg County, South Carolina, has denied comment following allegations of nepotism lodged by many of his constituents.

On Monday, July 1, 2024, sheriff Chuck Wright appeared to have run afoul of the S.C. Ethics Reform Act by personally deputizing his son, Jared “Andy” Wright, during a one-on-one ceremony at the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

“Please join us in congratulating our newest sworn deputy,” SCSO posted on Facebook last Monday. “He is currently a Fort Jackson Fire Department lieutenant and a previous K-9 handler for the Duncan Police Department.”

In September 2020, after serving four years as a reservist for the Lyman Police Department (LPD), Andy transferred to the Duncan Police Department (DPD) — eventually becoming a part-time K-9 handler. He maintained this position for approximately three years .

***

It appears as though yet another sheriff has abandoned the importance of maintaining a transparent office. #StayTuned ? pic.twitter.com/uk3rGb4ulk — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) July 3, 2024

***

“No shock there,” said a former command staff member. “The only reason he was a reserve officer [for LPD] was because of his dad. Then, because of his dad, [DPD] finally sent him to the academy and gave him a chance to work part-time … Look how that turned out.”

On September 13, 2023, Andy’s four-legged partner, K9 Kaos, died unexpectedly while off-duty. Six days later, DPD discharged Andy and disbanded every part-time officer, according to training records provided by the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA).

“We were concerned that K9 Kaos died because Andy wasn’t feeding him properly,” said a source familiar with DPD. “We eventually did an autopsy on the dog and determined his stomach had flipped … [Andy] was suspended a good while before they finally let him go.”

Despite the aforementioned incident, Sheriff Wright deputized his son last week. Last Monday’s ceremony came ten months after Andy’s dismissal from DPD and two months before portions of his Class One law enforcement certification expired due to inactivity.

***

Jared “Andy” Wright; Sheriff Chuck Wright. (Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

***

“If you’re out [of law enforcement] for a year and up to three, you are supposed to complete a challenge test,” confirmed a law enforcement expert. “It’s a cumulative test they also give to basic LEO students … SCCJA allows the challenge on a case-by-case basis.”

SCSO deputies have since purported that Andy’s hiring came one week after Sheriff Wright terminated a 27-year employee for supporting his opposition during last month’s GOP primary. The five-term sheriff is said to have fired two more subordinates during the same timeframe.

In addition to allegations of retaliation, the incumbent stands accused of violating nepotism laws by personally employing his son.

Come Tuesday, July 2, 2024, FITSNews emailed SCSO Public Information Officer Kevin Bobo not once but twice. Despite being responsible for communicating with the media, Bobo has yet to acknowledge our request for comment on the allegations.

Employees of the S.C. State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) were far more responsive, answering our email within 21 minutes of it being sent on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. The office has since confirmed sheriffs are not exempt from S.C. Code of Law § 8-13-750(A), which reads as follows:

“No public official, public member, or public employee may cause the employment, appointment, promotion, transfer, or advancement of a family member to a state or local office or position in which the public official … supervises or manages.”

***

The agency added that S.C. Code of Law § 8-13-700(B) allows public officials to recuse themselves from potentially conflicting matters. They furthermore confirmed Andy could maintain his deputyship so long as his father submitted his recusal in writing.

Unfortunately, we have no way of knowing whether sheriff Wright submitted a written recusal, as neither SCSO nor Lt. Bobo have publicly acknowledged their constituents. As of this publication, some 430 Facebook users have either congratulated or condemned SCSO for deputizing Andy.

“There’s nothing wrong with a father being proud of his kid,” concluded an attorney familiar with law enforcement. “But notwithstanding an exemption, it creates an appearance of impropriety … He failed the smart test on this one.”

This story may be updated.

***

ANDY’S SCCJA FILE …

(SCCJA)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Andrew Fancher (Travis Bell)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas.

***

