Midlands Officer Accused of Soliciting Sex With ‘Multiple’ Females

A former officer of the Sumter Police Department (SPD) stands accused of soliciting sex in exchange for money with multiple females, according to agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, U.S. Army Reserve (USAR) specialist Darren Lee McCain, 30, of Pineville, S.C., was arrested for misconduct in office and booked into the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center. He has since posted a $10,000 personal recognizance (PR) bond set by county magistrate Larry Blanding.

According to probable cause affidavits, McCain obtained contact information for multiple females through his official capacity with SPD. He furthermore admitted to soliciting sex in exchange for money beginning in January 2022 — the same month he was sworn into the department by chief Russell F. Roark III.

As of publishing, it remains unclear when McCain was terminated from SPD or when SLED was requested to investigate his alleged misconduct. According to the probable cause affidavit, cell phone records suggest McClain stopped soliciting for sex on April 16, 2024.

McClain’s case will be prosecuted by the office of Third Circuit Solicitor Ernest A. Finney III, according to SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, McCain is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

This story may be updated.

Update | On April 9, 2024, a civilian filed misconduct allegations against McCain. Come April 12, SPD requested SLED to investigate the supposed misconduct. Five days later, on April 17, the officer was terminated by SPD. This — according to records obtained through the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA).

