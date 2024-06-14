‘Harry Potter’ Author J.K. Rowling’s Yacht Spends Week In Charleston Harbor

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling‘s $150 million dollar yacht Samsara was spotted in the Charleston, South Carolina harbor and surrounding Lowcountry waterways this week after cruising northward up the Eastern Atlantic seaboard.

The vessel was first spotted earlier this month St. Augustine, Florida – after which it made a stop in Savannah, Georgia, prior to spending this week in the Holy City.

Drone footage of the Samsara Captured in St. Augustine Florida (Via: Roger Bansemer)

Harry Potter fans will appreciate the Samsara’s name, which references the Hindu religious belief in a endless cycle of birth, death and rebirth – a cycle which was introduced to Harry Potter readers by Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore‘s immortal phoenix Fawkes, a magical bird which played a pivotal role in the plot of multiple Potter books.

Fans will be disappointed to know Rowling hasn’t yet been spotted aboard the ship – or ashore enjoying the Palmetto State – during the Samsara’s current journey, and it isn’t clear wether she is aboard the watercraft.

Fawkes (Via: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets)

If you’d like to sail the seven seas and enjoy the same level of luxury as one of the worlds most successful authors you’re in luck, because the Samsara is listed for charter on YachtCharterFleet.com. According to the site, the 290-foot vessel was constructed in 2015 by the prestigious Dutch shipyard Oceanco, and can cruise up to 6,700 nautical miles between refueling.

Up to twelve passengers can sleep in seven cabins, and enjoy amenities such as a movie theatre, gym and jacuzzi while cruising at fourteen knots per hour. Once stationary, yachters have access to jet-skis, wake boards, scuba diving equipment, a water jetpack board and numerous other toys.

There’s also a helicopter hanger aboard the vessel … which employs a 28-member crew to attend to the needs of its passengers.

Those interested in chartering the vessel must have a great many Galleons in their Gringotts vault, though, as renting the Samsara will set you back a cool $1.1 million a week.

That could get even pricier considering the company renting the boat promises “truly memorable vacations that you”ll want to repeat again and again.”

Samsara cruises Antigua, Bahamas, Saint Martin and St Barts during its winter seasons – which lasts from October through April. It has no set schedule for its summer seasons – which run from May to September.

