S.C. Attorney General Celebrates Federal Injunction On Student Loan Forgiveness

South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson announced today (June 25, 2024) that a federal judge in Kansas had temporarily blocked Joe Biden‘s scheme to forgive some college student loans.

According to a press release from the Wilson’s office, the court issued a preliminary injunction Monday afternoon (June 24, 2024) in response to a lawsuit filed by South Carolina, Alaska and Texas aimed at blocking Biden’s SAVE loan repayment plan – which lowered monthly payments for eligible borrowers and reduced the maximum repayment period for eligible borrowers who took out loans with low original balances.

The preliminary injunction stated that agents, employees and attorneys for the U.S. Department of Education (USDE) were “prohibited from implementing or acting pursuant to the parts” of Biden’s recent rule regarding “Improving Income Driven Repayment for the William D. Ford Federal Direct Loan Program and the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program.”

“This is a huge win for South Carolina as a judge ruled with us in the fight against the Biden administration’s illegal student loan forgiveness!” Wilson said. “Many families are feeling the daily effects of inflation, and I will continue fighting to ensure others’ student loan payments aren’t put on the backs of taxpayers.”

The order is scheduled to go into effect on June 30, 2024 and applies nationwide.

