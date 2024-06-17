Missing South Carolina Woman Found in Australia

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A woman initially reported as missing from the Huntington Beach State Park in South Carolina has been found in Australia, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).

And she has no intention of returning to the United States …

On Thursday, June 13, 2024, GCSO requested the public’s help in locating Rita Priyadarshani Francis, 56, who was last seen by her family at approximately 5:00 p.m. EST on May 25, 2024.

While many missing persons stories have tragic endings, this one concluded with Francis not only being very much alive – but also very much disinclined to come home.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Come Sunday, June 17, 2024, GCSO took to Facebook to announce that agents of the Australian Federal Police (AFP) had located Francis in the southeastern part of Mainland Australia.

GCSO deputies furthermore cited an official in Melbourne as saying Francis does not plan on returning to the United States anytime soon.

Count on this media outlet to keep our audience updated on missing persons cases with Palmetto State connections – no matter how they end. Also, be sure to follow our Unsolved Carolinas series for more information on high-profile unsolved mysteries in North and South Carolina.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Andrew Fancher (Travis Bell)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

