Buster Murdaugh Files Defamation Lawsuit

Son of convicted killer accuses multiple defendants of “reckless indifference to the truth” for linking him to Stephen Smith’s death …

Richard Alexander “Buster” Murdaugh Jr. has filed a defamation lawsuit against several media companies for falsely accusing him in connection with the 2015 murder of Stephen Smith “with reckless indifference to the truth.” The complaint (.pdf) – filed in Hampton County last Friday (June 14, 2024) – seeks actual and punitive damages against these companies for damaging his reputation “irreparably.”

Smith was found dead in the middle of Sandy Run Road in the early morning hours of July 8, 2015 – a case that has confounded law enforcement for nearly a decade. Despite Smith’s exhumation, the conducting of a second autopsy and the convening of a statewide grand jury investigation within the last two years – no one has been criminally charged with his homicide.

Or with any crime related to his death, for that matter …

Murdaugh, 28, is the lone surviving son of disgraced attorney and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh – whom a jury found guilty of murdering his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and their younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh on the evening of June 7, 2021. Buster Murdaugh was not questioned by law enforcement regarding Smith’s death – but his name appeared in multiple early reports – often as the subject of rumors about the crime.

The eight defendants named in the lawsuit included the creators and distributors of three documentary series, a local newspaper, and its editor – Blackfin, Inc., Warner Bros Discovery, Inc., Warner Media Entertainment Pages, Inc., Campfire Studios Inc., The Cinemart LLC, Netflix, Inc., Gannett Co. Inc. and Michael M. DeWitt, Jr – the editor of the Hampton County Guardian.

***

According to the filing, Buster’s “reputation has been irreparably damaged, and he has suffered mental anguish” as a result of the narrative carried by the defendants. In particular, the filing points to the Discovery, Inc. series “Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty”, the HBO series “Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty”, and the Netflix series “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” in which DeWitt appears and makes statements about the Guardian’s coverage of Smith’s death.

“The false statements have been published to hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of viewers who watched the show, including viewers in South Carolina, and the defamatory statements continue to be republished as of the filing of this action across a broad array of streaming platforms and channels,” the complaint said.

Buster is being represented by attorney Shaun Kent – who recently made headlines as the defense attorney for Victor Lee “Buddy” Turner and Megan Renee Turner (f.k.a. Pamela Turner). The Turners were indicted in January 2024 for the murder of five-year-old Justin Turner in 1989.

Those charges were dismissed earlier this month.

***

THE COMPLAINT …

(S.C. Fourteenth Circuit)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Callie Lyons (provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher and author. Her 2007 book ‘Stain-Resistant, Nonstick, Waterproof and Lethal’ was the first to cover forever chemicals and their impact on communities – a story later told in the movie ‘Dark Waters’. Her investigative work has been featured in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world. Lyons also appears in ‘Citizen Sleuth’ – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

***

