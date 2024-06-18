Guest Column: GOP Lawmaker Doxxes Private Citizens – Cites ‘Mean Girls’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENNIFER BRECHEISEN

An elected representative in South Carolina has recently taken to Facebook to reveal names, photos and screenshots of private citizens who have pushed back against him. Brandon Guffey of Rock Hill says his critics are “mean girls” and that he has a First Amendment right to say whatever he wants.

You may recognize the name. As a freshman at the State House, Guffey got Gavin’s Law passed against online sextortion after his son committed suicide. He has recently been to Crime Con, and says he is very much against online bullying. However, those who disagree with him on issues – or how he votes – say that he has become the bully by outing them online and getting his massive following to attack them. He even acknowledged in a Facebook post that his followers can be extremely mean, saying “I have plenty of supporters that can get brutal at times as well.”

Guffey has posted about what he calls the “Mean Girls” on many occasions from his official profile on Facebook. That profile has 7,300 followers. While private citizens and government officials alike have freedom of speech, when does a politician’s First Amendment right become propaganda or as some like to call “strong-arming?”

Politicians have immense power, and while their speech should certainly be protected, is it ethical of them to continually dox private citizens?

S.C. representative Brandon Guffey holding up a photo of his son, Gavin (Facebook)

According to Cornell Law School, our First Amendment, “guarantees freedom of expression by prohibiting Congress from restricting the press or the rights of individuals to speak freely.” Could doxxing by public officials be considered retaliation, political polarization or targeting from the government?

Doxxing is derived from the phrase “dropping dox”, or “documents.” According to Fortinet.com, “Doxing is a form of cyberbullying that uses sensitive or secret information, statements, or records for the harassment, exposure, financial harm, or exploitation of targeted individuals.”

Representative Guffey uses his official representative page on Facebook to express his concerns, mock citizens and doxx private citizens. He has even gone so far as to mock the citizens‘ questions from a recent sheriff’s debate in York County by stating, “‘What are your thoughts on a militia?’ A question just posed to all the candidates that are running for Sheriff at the YCGOP forum. I left at that point. What does that have to do with being Sheriff? A well regulated militia such as what is written constitutionally? No further explanation at the point I left. The candidates all did great from what I saw, but after 1.5 hours of solid information, we went to Militia.”

On June 1, 2024, Guffey posted about the “mean girls” and shared a screenshot on his official page with a private citizen’s name attached to it. This citizen was expressing her opinion on politicians and illustrated that with Rep. Guffey.

On April 20, 2024, Guffey used his personal Facebook profile to call a private citizen a liar and used her photo and screenshots by saying, “Example 1 is also a major liar. If anyone has multiple pages, you know you can’t block someone from 1 page without blocking from another. I don’t block because I can’t as an elected official. I could make this page private to only friends but I choose to keep it open. Just showing the proof of their manipulation in this example.”

What Guffey says is not true, however. You absolutely can have multiple pages and only block certain people from certain ones. This was brought to his attention in the comments, which he argued back with until proven wrong.

However, he did not update his post to reflect that the private citizen he doxxed was not a liar.

On June 3, 2024, Guffey again highlighted a private citizen – a group administrator on a local party page – on his political Facebook page. The group in question is called “York County Republicans”, but according to Guffey “this is not a Republican Party-affiliated Group.”

“I highly recommend you removing yourself from it,” he continued.

Guffey went on to mention the name of the admin, and continued his criticism of the page as “her own little message board under the disguise of people thinking it’s the York County GOP page.”

“This fake page that’s up has become the ‘mean girls’ springboard to spread their lies where people can’t point out their lies,” he wrote. “Feel free to comment on their page and screenshot as well before they kick you out.”

While these are just a few examples of his online behavior, you can find many more on his pages and in the comments sections of other politicians and private citizens. Many feel that his assertion that these women are “mean girls” is quite hypocritical since he continually highlights the same women and groups repeatedly. Some even consider it targeting and bullying.

