Pastor John-Paul Miller’s Personality Test: Mining for Clues

As citizen sleuths continue to seek answers regarding the death of South Carolina pastor’s wife Mica Miller, the sermons of her estranged husband – John-Paul Miller – are being scoured for clues. Many have observed the founder of Solid Rock Ministries has aligned his personality profile with people like Hillary Clinton, Adolf Hitler and … well, Lucifer.

John-Paul Miller’s assessment of his own personality profile is based on a system of his own devising – a personality test obtained by this media outlet from the Solid Rock Ministries’ website before it was taken down and redesigned. Miller’s DISC Test is the basis for a series of sermons the preached between 2016 and 2021 entitled Living Confident.

This evaluation, he said, aligns him with others who are “ambitious, goal-oriented (and) love challenges.”

“Don’t ever let a test tell you what you are,” Miller said by way of introducing the DISC Test. “This is an evaluation tool to help you confirm and personally analyze yourself. We all need a vision!”

Miller and his ministry have been thrust into the limelight in the aftermath of his wife’s suspicious death seven weeks ago.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department, Mica Miller took her own life on April 27, 2024 in a wooded area at the Lumber River State Park near the town of Orrum, North Carolina. Family members are contesting the official narrative with evidence that they believe leads to a more nefarious conclusion – that Mica was the victim of a plot to take her life. This belief has been buttressed by allegations of abuse and harassment against John-Paul Miller. The situation has drawn attention and speculation from all over the world – with intense suspicion focused on the pastor Mica was trying to divorce.

Mica Miller died less than two weeks after filing for divorce from her husband – and less than 48 hours after he was served with divorce papers.

And, in this case, there seems to be an unprecedented amount of publicly available material to mine for relevant information thanks largely to hundreds of sermons preached by John-Paul Miller and posted online.

Sermon handouts previously available on the church website spell out the details. The evaluation is five pages in length and requires fifty responses. Three additional handouts explain the personality types, their common personality traits, and how to relate to each personality type.

The pastor’s concept mirrors the DISC self-assessment which is based on work by Harvard psychologist William Moulton Marston – with Miller adding his own religious spin. Marston is also known for inventing an early version of the polygraph – and for inventing the comic book character Wonder Woman as featured in the 2017 major motion picture Professor Marston and the Wonder Women.

The original DISC evaluation assessed four personality traits defined as: Dominance, inducement, submission, and compliance. John-Paul Miller’s version converted these traits to four living creatures mentioned in Revelations 4:6-7 – a lion (dominance), an ox (inducement), a man (submission) and an eagle (compliance).

“Surrounding the throne on each of its sides, were four living creatures covered with eyes in front and behind with intelligence … the first creature was a lion, the second an ox, the third one had the face of a man, and the fourth was like an eagle in flight.”

In the 2021 sermon about the evaluation, Miller told his congregation his personality type was “high D.”

“A high D can be used greatly by the devil – just as easily as they can be used by God,” John-Paul Miller said.

He continued by citing the personality traits of a lion as mentioned in scriptures.

“The lion perishes for lack of prey.”

“Like a lion, who dares provoke him.”

“The lion has roared, who will not fear…”

“A lion mighty among beasts who retreats before nothing.”

YouTuber Robbie Harvey is one prominent content creator who discovered a personality profile sermon from 2021. He called the message “truly terrifying” – and pointed to the date the video was posted, September 5, 2021, as being potentially significant.

That was the day before Christopher Skinner – the husband of Suzie Skinner, one of pastor Miller’s alleged paramours – died when his wheelchair tipped and fell into a neighborhood pool. Skinner’s suspicious death was referenced in an explosive court filing submitted last month by Miller’s first wife and former co-pastor, Alison “Ali” Williams.

“Just two weeks prior to this incident, Suzie’s husband had confronted J.P. and asked him to leave his wife and children alone,” Wiliams wrote in an affidavit accompanying her court filing. “It is chilling to know that the spouses of both Suzie and J.P are now dead, from tragic events.”

“I’ve listened to dozens of his messages,” Harvey said. “I was blown away when I heard this. And what makes it terrifying is this. If the allegations of abuse, infidelity, and relationships with minors are true, how comfortable he is comparing his personality to Hitler and Satan is truly astounding.”

Whether the personality test contains anything of substance to assist the amateur or professional investigators remains to be seen. However, it does provide an interesting peek into the pastor’s psyche.

