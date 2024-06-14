S.C. Beach Patrol Tragedy: Police Truck Kills Woman

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A female South Carolina beachgoer succumbed to her injuries on Thursday afternoon after reportedly being struck by an Horry County Police Department (HCPD) beach patrol vehicle – and then pinned beneath the vehicle that struck her.

The incident involving the HCPD truck – a 2020 Ford Ranger – occurred at approximately 1:07 p.m. EDT near the Nash Street public beach access just south of Springmaid Pier in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

News of the incident was first reported by Kristin Nelson of WMBF TV 32 (NBC – Myrtle Beach, S.C.).

According to Nelson’s report, witnesses heard a “powerful scream” as the vehicle struck the woman shortly after beginning its patrol on this crowded stretch of beach just north of Myrtle Beach State Park.

What happened? It is not immediately clear, however a witness told reporter Ian Brooking of WPDE TV 15 (ABC – Florence/ Myrtle Beach, S.C.) that the victim was “sunbathing” at the time she was struck by the police truck.

The victim was transported to the Grand Strand Medical Center where she later died as a result of the injuries she sustained.

As of this writing, HCPD has not provided any public comment on the incident. In fact, according to Nelson’s report the agency has “refused” to respond to her requests for comment. As of this writing, HCPD has not addressed the issue on its social media, either.

This media outlet has received reports regarding the identity of the law enforcement officer who was driving the vehicle, however we are awaiting formal confirmation from investigating agencies.

The S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP) – a division of the S.C. Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) – is leading the inquiry into the incident.

“This collision remains under investigation,” SCHP lance corporal Lena Butler told Hannah Strong Oskin, executive editor of MyHorryNews.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

