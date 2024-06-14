‘Disgusted:’ GOP Senator Responds to Landslide Defeat

“I have some very mixed feelings about the Republican party …”

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An outgoing state senator claimed female incumbents – including her – were targeted for defeat ahead of this week’s GOP primary election. According to her, the outcomes – including her defeat – subsequently undermined a century’s worth of social and political advancements within the state’s powerful legislative branch.

On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, South Carolina senator Penry Gustafson conceded to Lancaster County councilman Allen Blackmon following her landslide defeat in the GOP primary for S.C. Senate District 27 the preceding evening.

While Gustafson bested Democratic incumbent Vincent Sheheen by approximately 900 votes to win the 2020 general election – a major upset that flipped this seat red – the incumbent Republican secured less than 18 percent of ballots cast within her freshly redrawn district in this year’s GOP primary.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

“I am disgusted with what I’ve witnessed,” Gustafson said on Wednesday. “I have some very mixed feelings about the Republican party. Do you think any of these opponents could have beaten Senator Vincent Sheheen? I opened the door for this district to become fully Red.”

One of three “sister senators” who banded together to block a near-total abortion ban in 2023, Gustafson alleged that she and two other senatorial incumbents – Sandy Senn and Katrina Shealy – were targeted for championing a woman’s ability to maintain control of their body after rape or incest.

As of this writing, Senn’s hotly contested race against state representative Matt Leber is heading toward an automatic recount today (June 14, 2024), while Shealy must compete in a runoff election against attorney Carlisle Kennedy on June 25, 2024.

***