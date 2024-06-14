‘Disgusted:’ GOP Senator Responds to Landslide Defeat

|
An outgoing state senator claimed female incumbents – including her – were targeted for defeat ahead of this week’s GOP primary election. According to her, the outcomes – including her defeat – subsequently undermined a century’s worth of social and political advancements within the state’s powerful legislative branch.
On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, South Carolina senator Penry Gustafson conceded to Lancaster County councilman Allen Blackmon following her landslide defeat in the GOP primary for S.C. Senate District 27 the preceding evening.
While Gustafson bested Democratic incumbent Vincent Sheheen by approximately 900 votes to win the 2020 general election – a major upset that flipped this seat red – the incumbent Republican secured less than 18 percent of ballots cast within her freshly redrawn district in this year’s GOP primary.
“I am disgusted with what I’ve witnessed,” Gustafson said on Wednesday. “I have some very mixed feelings about the Republican party. Do you think any of these opponents could have beaten Senator Vincent Sheheen? I opened the door for this district to become fully Red.”
One of three “sister senators” who banded together to block a near-total abortion ban in 2023, Gustafson alleged that she and two other senatorial incumbents – Sandy Senn and Katrina Shealy – were targeted for championing a woman’s ability to maintain control of their body after rape or incest.
As of this writing, Senn’s hotly contested race against state representative Matt Leber is heading toward an automatic recount today (June 14, 2024), while Shealy must compete in a runoff election against attorney Carlisle Kennedy on June 25, 2024.
?? #BREAKING: Early returns indicate that Lancaster County Councilman Allen Blackmon is poised to oust State Senator Penry Gustafson from the November 2024 ballot.— Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) June 12, 2024
Of interest? In July 2023, Gustafson was censored by the Kershaw County Republican Party (#KCGOP) for voting… pic.twitter.com/tf0CsH2GI3
“This is the result of little men who can’t be criticized,” Gustafson continued. “I will tell you that men are not going to lead any discussion about maternal health, sexual assault, child abuse, reproductive care, stalking or sex tracking. Who led those issues? Women.”
Gustafson was censured by the Kershaw County Republican Party (KCGOP) on July 6, 2023 after the executive committee determined she failed to uphold the party’s “foundational principles.” They furthermore endorsed her opponent on June 7, 2024.
Gustafson blamed the censure on one of her political rivals – Sheri Few of Lugoff, S.C.
“Only three of those votes were my constituents,” countered Gustafson. “Do you know who the (executive committeeman) for the KCGOP is? Sheri Few. I don’t have to say anything else … our internal, local GOP in Kershaw County has been imploding for years.”
FITSNews has since reached out to sources within the KCGOP who responded as follows:
“The censure itself was issued a year ago. I do not believe it was a deciding factor … In speaking with constituents, the two main issues for Republican voters in Kershaw County were the candidate’s pro-life stances and the protection of our Second Amendment rights.”
Come June 11, 2024, Blackmon received 82.07 percent of the primary vote for District 27. Gustafson has since invited the councilman to “set aside his ego” and accept an invitation to visit her senatorial office for an in-depth review of outstanding issues.
“I really don’t want to attack anyone,” countered Blackmon on Wednesday. “And while I’m disappointed to hear these kinds of accusations laid out, I’d be more than happy to meet with Gustafson … I gotta’ give her credit for actually changing District 27 red.”
Count on FITSNews to keep our audience in the loop on the fate of Gustafson’s fellow “sister senators.”
