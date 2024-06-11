‘Principled’ National Political Group Heads To South Carolina

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A nationwide “conservative” movement of purportedly “right” and “center-right” political activists will descend upon Charleston, South Carolina later this month hoping to rally citizens of the Palmetto State to its banner.

But the more South Carolinians learn about this group’s leaders – and their “principles” – the less inclined they might be to support it. That’s likely to be especially true when they hear who its founder is backing in the 2024 presidential election.

The group, Principles First, is asking people to shell out $40 a pop so they can spend three long hours listening to its self-appointed luminaries wax on about “the challenges facing our country and a path to a more principled future for America.”

Sound like fun? Eh …

“We will be joined by several featured guests, including national political leaders and local elected officials,” the event advisory noted. “The full agenda of topics and speakers will be released here as we get closer to the event.”

Which Palmetto State “Republicans” will attend the gathering? It’s not immediately clear, but the group was effusive in its support of former S.C. governor Nikki Haley during her failed 2024 presidential bid.

What is ‘Principles First?’

***

The group brands itself as “a nationwide grassroots movement of people who share a love of American democracy and concern for the direction of our existing conservative leadership.”

“We’ve watched as institutions on the right have been hijacked or co-opted by bad-faith actors willing to put politics and personality over principle,” the group’s propaganda page noted. “And we’ve seen those in positions of leadership compromise themselves out of cynical self-interest.”

Cynical self-interest … like the kind evidenced daily by the GOP establishment in Washington, D.C.?

Well, no … “Principles First” is apparently just fine with those “Republicans.”

What is this group in reality? A neoconservative shill for the ongoing American proxy war in Ukraine – and a second term for its chief advocate, incumbent U.S. president Joe Biden.

Don’t take my word for it, though … ask its leader, who offered up an interesting “center-right” answer when asked whether he would vote for Donald Trump in the event he became the GOP nominee.

“Donald Trump represents an existential threat not just to the Republican Party, but to the constitutional principles that that shape our country,” the group’s founder Heath Mayo told NPR earlier this year. “So I personally would be voting for Biden.”

In addition to backing the far left incumbent, the group is also enthusiastically embracing his “neoconservative” (a.k.a. warmongering) agenda – which in addition to bankrupting future generations of taxpayers is currently on the verge of pushing this country into World War III with Russia.

But hey … “principles.”

Anyway, those interested in attending this pro-establishment recruitment gathering please take note: Principles First will host its dinner at Segra Club at Riley Park on Saturday June 29, 2024 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. EDT.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

