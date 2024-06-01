Trump Conviction: The Fallout

“If they can do this to me, they can do this to anyone.”

With former U.S. president Donald Trump’s history-making criminal conviction a done deal, politicians, pundits, and the general public alike are all scrambling to make sense of the new landscape. For we are now in an unexplored political wildness, searching for a modern-day Lewis and Clark to help chart a course for where we go from here.

The situation is complicated by events that have been unfolding at a blinding pace.

First, there was Friday’s reaction from the two principals in this drama. Billed as a news conference, Trump talked to a mixture of reporters and supporters at Trump Tower in New York that morning. It was classic Trump: Entirely off the top of his head and without notes. And in typical Trump fashion, he verbally meandered for a little more than thirty minutes touching on more than a dozen issues.

Trump made perhaps his most important point at the very start: “If they can do this to me, they can do this to anyone.” That will likely be the theme of his campaign messaging in the days and weeks ahead. He blasted the trial as rigged and twice used the word “fascists” before wrapping up the event without taking questions from the news media.

Some two hours later – and 225 miles to the south – incumbent president Joe Biden made his first public comments since the verdict was returned Thursday evening. And he was the polar opposite of Trump.

Speaking at the White House (though not from the Oval Office as had earlier been discussed), Biden’s comments were brief and ostensibly non-partisan – although he did push back on Trump’s claims. After lauding the justice system, he went on to jab both his rival and his supporters, saying “it’s reckless, dangerous, and irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged, just because they don’t like the outcome.”

Biden went on to talk about efforts to find peace for the Israel-Hamas War still underway in Gaza. When a reporter shouted a question about Trump as he was walking out of the room, Biden stopped, gave a wry smile, and then went on his way.

Pollsters are tripping all over themselves, offering quickie sampling results of public opinion on the guilty verdict. As of this writing, no crystal-clear gauge of feelings about it has emerged.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted during the first 48 hours following the verdicts found that one in ten registered GOP voters were less likely to vote for Trump following his conviction – although other mainstream media outlets pointed out this number was identical to polling conducted before the verdicts.

A whopping 56 percent of GOP voters said the verdicts would have no impact on their support for Trump, while 35 percent said they were now more likely to support him, according to the Reuters/Ipsos numbers.

“Among independent registered voters, 25 percent said Trump’s conviction made them less likely to support him in November, compared to 18 percent who said they were more likely and 56 percent who said the conviction would have no impact on their decision,” Reuters reported.

Bottom line? It will be awhile before the polls that matter – the pivotal battleground state surveys – show us the real impact of the verdicts.

What is beyond dispute, however, is that impassioned partisans on both sides are opening their purse strings and donating bundles of cash. The Trump campaign reported Friday morning that it had hauled in nearly $35 million in the first 12 hours after the verdict was returned.

Though there’s no word yet on how big their take was, the Biden campaign and many other Democratic candidates were likewise busily fundraising off Trump’s conviction.

It now becomes a matter of determining just how much impact the guilty-on-all-counts decision will have on voters—especially independent swing voters. They are the key to carrying the half dozen or so swing states that will decide the election in the Electoral College.

Up next on the 2024 election calendar: Trump’s sentencing in a Manhattan courtroom has been scheduled for Thursday, July 11, 2024. Perhaps not so coincidentally, the national GOP convention that will formally nominate Trump gets underway in Milwaukee the following Monday.

