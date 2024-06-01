South Carolina State House Candidate Killed In Crash

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Democratic candidate for the South Carolina House of Representatives was killed in a car crash early Friday morning, according to the candidate’s wife – who is also seeking elected office.

Eric Childs, 39, of Pelzer, S.C. died at approximately 2:50 a.m. EDT on Friday (May 31, 2024) when his vehicle slammed into a tractor trailer parked legally in a median on Augusta Road at Lickville Road in his hometown.

Childs died of blunt force trauma, according to the Greenville County coroner’s office.

Childs’ death was announced by his wife, Jessicka Spearman, who is also campaigning for a seat in the S.C. General Assembly.

“The loss of my beloved husband, Eric Childs, in last night’s car accident has left me devastated,” Spearman wrote in a statement posted to her late husband’s campaign Facebook page. “Eric was not just a devoted husband and loving father, but also a courageous combat veteran who served his country with honor. He believed fervently in a South Carolina where everyone could be free, prosperous, and happy, which is why he was running for the South Carolina House of Representatives. His commitment to our family and the families of South Carolina has reignited my determination to run for and win a seat in the South Carolina State Senate, carrying forward Eric’s legacy of service and compassion.”

Childs was running as a Democrat for S.C. House District 6, a seat which is currently held by April Cromer – a leading member of the S.C. Freedom Caucus. Childs was the only Democrat who filed for the seat and would have been the party’s nominee in November, although this district is devoutly Republican and his chances of winning were slim to none.

Spearman is the only Democrat who filed to run for S.C. Senate District 3, a seat which is currently held by Richard Cash. Given the staunch GOP lean of that district, her chances of winning in November are also slim to none.

Childs was an outspoken opponent of the “Help, Not Harm” bill that cleared the S.C. General Assembly last month – and was signed by governor Henry McMaster two weeks ago.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I would have to fight my own government as it takes steps to deprive me of my parental rights and my child’s ability to live the American Dream of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Childs wrote last month as the legislation made its way to the governor’s desk.

While I disagreed with Childs’ views on this issue – and doubtless many others – I hope anyone reading this would keep his family and friends in their thoughts and prayers as they mourn his passing.

