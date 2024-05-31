Father Of Embattled South Carolina Pastor Responds to ‘Revenge Video’

“Don’t bite the apple that Satan is trying to feed to hinder the work of God …”

Scandal-scarred church and bible college founder Reginald “Reg” Wayne Miller is speaking out about allegations of impropriety against him emanating from Pakistan. The allegations have become part of the bizarre, still-unfolding narrative surrounding the suspicious suicide of his daughter-in-law, Mica Miller, on April 27, 2024 in North Carolina’s Lumber River State Park.

The allegations against Reg Miller aren’t new, however. The claims first surfaced in August 2023 via a pair of YouTube videos from Pakistan. Despite being public for almost a year, these videos – and the related allegations against Miller – have received far more attention since Mica’s passing.

Reg Miller is the father of John-Paul Miller, Mica’s estranged husband and the founder of Solid Rock Ministries in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

A controversial figure in his own right, the former televangelist is the founder of the Cathedral Baptist Church and Cathedral Bible College, which is currently operating as All Nations Bible College. In 2014, Miller pleaded guilty to federal charges of fraud in foreign labor contracting after a number of international bible college students reported insufficient wages and abysmal living conditions. Long before the federal conviction, murmurs about misconduct of a more personal nature were alleged in divorce filings. These allegations were buttressed by a bath house arrest at a South Carolina state park which resulted in charges of lewdness and prostitution being filed against Miller.

More recently, Reg Miller has been confronted with allegations of impropriety while on missions to Lahore, Pakistan. In August 2023, two YouTube videos from Pakistani sources brought these issues to light. One video, recorded in English, was produced by members of the Abundant Life Christian Assembly, while the other featured journalist Pervaiz Roshan speaking in his native language.

FITSNews has reached out to Roshan for an interview, but so far we have been unable to connect with him.

Reginald Wayne Miller preaches at Abundant Life Christian Assembly Church of Lahore, Pakistan in July 2022. (Provided)

While our media outlet has been in contact with several people in Pakistan who have direct knowledge of the situation involving Reg Miller, many are hesitant to share what they know. One source told us Miller was “hiring lawyers in Pakistan” and sharing information about them on social media “to scare people.”

In the August 2023 video from members of the Abundant Life Christian Assembly, pastor Zaryab Arshad said they started a ministry with Reg Miller in Lahore, Pakistan, but after eight or nine months it became apparent “he is not paying attention to the church, school, and bible college.”

“Please, Dr. Miller, stay in the U.S. and don’t come to Pakistan,” Arshad said in the video.

The recent surge of interest in these videos prompted Reg Miller to take to his Facebook page – Wayne Miller & Friends – to defend himself.

“Please read if you have seen (the) revenge video against me by someone from Pakistan who does not want me starting churches, planting bible colleges, Christian schools for children, free schools of music,” Reg Miller wrote. “Don’t bite the apple that Satan is trying to feed to hinder the work of God.”

While it is not clear which video Miller was addressing, the Pakistan church group released a new video on May 17, 2024, reiterating their request of Reg Miller to stay away and calling for “justice for sister Mica.”

“So me and my team, we decided that we will not work with this man and we won’t need his money,” Arshad said. “He is not working with us and he is raising funds on behalf of our ministry. I want to tell you that he’s not working with us.”

Arshad claimed Miller had him imprisoned for seven days when he discovered he was “standing against him” – during which time Miller allegedly tried to take over the ministry. According to the video, Arshad’s team prevailed.

“We promised that we will not leave these kids in their hands,” Arshad said.

At the conclusion of the most recent video, church members and a group of young students chant “justice for sister Mica!”

Both of the videos from Abundant Life Christian Assembly alleged Miller was spending church money on “boys.”

FITSNews reached out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in an effort to determine whether there are any pending investigations into Miller’s actions in Pakistan. As of this writing, we are still waiting for their response.

“UNVERIFIED MISREPRESENTATIONS …”

As the Miller family remains the focus of widespread media speculation, tall tales about its patriarch have flourished. Several YouTubers and Tik-Tokers have claimed the scandalous bible college founder is “wanted” in Pakistan – suggesting there is a warrant for his arrest in that country. However, Pakistani attorney Enoch Fiaz, a supporter of Miller, denied these claims on Facebook – stating no such warrant exists and warning against spreading false information.

“Despite the unreasonableness of the disinformation campaign based upon vague facts, our legal team has pursued to verify the fact of existence of any warrants against Dr. Wayne Miller.” Fiaz said. “All such misrepresentations remained unverified. Further, all such elements carrying out such disinformation campaigns are warned that in future any such false news shall be counter-productive entailing legal consequences.”

“JUSTICE FOR MICA’S FAMILY”

Meanwhile, another group out of Pakistan is conspicuously raising a voice for justice in response to recent events. The Christian Lawyers Alliance Pakistan (CLAP) released a statement calling on authorities in the United States to ensure justice for Mica’s family.

“The circumstances surrounding her death remain a mystery, leaving her family devastated and seeking justice from the government of the USA and all relevant law enforcement agencies,” the statement noted.

According to the statement, during a meeting convened by the group’s leadership – including president advocate Soba Sorya, vice president advocate Ahkiz Masih, general secretary advocate Farooq Bashir, and other senior lawyers – a unanimous decision was made to stand in solidarity with Mica’s family and advocate for justice.

“The heartbreaking loss of their 30-year-old daughter has left the family shattered, and their demand for justice echoes across borders,” the statement noted. “CLAP, known for its unwavering support for persecuted Christians, refugees, and victims of domestic violence in Pakistan and beyond, felt compelled to raise its voice for Mica’s family. Moved by Mica’s story, as portrayed in her Facebook videos before her untimely demise, the group of Christian lawyers from Pakistan calls upon the relevant authorities in the USA to ensure justice for Mica’s family.”

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we continue to follow this case in pursuit of answers – in the United States and beyond. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to our investigative team at research@fitsnews.com.

