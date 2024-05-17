K9 Stabbing: SLED Issues Update On Investigation

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) issued an update this week on an officer-involved shooting that took place in Greenville County on Monday (May 13, 2024). As first reported by this media outlet, the shooting left one suspect wounded – and a K9 deputy seriously injured after being stabbed.

According to SLED, deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) – and agents with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) – were attempting to apprehend 51-year-old James Edgar Hopkins on multiple outstanding warrants.

“Officers located Hopkins at a hotel on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville,” SLED’s release noted. “Officers attempted to apprehend Hopkins outside the hotel. During the encounter, Hopkins was armed with a knife. Officers discharged Tasers and a bean bag gun at Hopkins, who stabbed a GCSO K9 and ran into a nearby Bank of America parking lot. GCSO deputies discharged their firearms, striking Hopkins.”

Hopkins was transported to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital under a heavy police escort. The GCSO K9 was transported to an animal hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

On Friday afternoon, GCSO issued an update on its K9, which is named “Micky.”

“K9 Micky was seriously injured during a warrant service (on) Monday,” the update noted. “Thanks to Upstate Vet, Micky is going home with his handler today.”

SLED investigates officer-involved shootings as a matter of protocol in the vast majority of local law enforcement jurisdictions in the Palmetto State – presenting investigative reports to the solicitor with jurisdiction over the county or municipality where the shooting transpired.

“SLED’s investigation is active and ongoing,” the release added.

It’s been a particularly rough year for K9s in the Palmetto State. In October, a Charleston County K9 – Rico – was shot and killed by a suspect attempting to evade capture. This incident occurred less than a month after the suspect – 38-year-old Ernest Burbage III – stood in front of S.C. circuit court judge Bentley Price on a weapons charge. Rather than lock him up – or refer him to the feds for prosecution – Price inexplicably turned him back out onto our streets.

Monday’s shooting in Greenville County marked the 16th officer involved shooting in South Carolina and the second involving GCSO. In 2023, there were 43 officer involved shootings in South Carolina including three involving GCSO.

South Carolina set a record for officer involved shootings in 2017 with 49 such incidents. That record was matched three years later in 2020.

