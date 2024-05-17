Greenville Cop Accused of Animal Abuse Resigns

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Greenville, South Carolina police officer who is staring down animal abuse charges resigned her law enforcement position effective May 17, 2024. Amanda K. Ross stepped down shortly after she was charged in connection with a Greer, S.C. police investigation into the death of an emaciated pit bull mix named Marley.

Our media outlet was first alerted to this sad situation on April 13, 2024 via an email sent through our tip line. According to the email, Marley was photographed in “distressing conditions, surrounded by what appears to be its own urine and feces.”

Police reports we obtained indicated the harrowing photo of the caged canine was taken by a minor child who told officers the dog “appeared to not be fed.”

A photograph of Marley taken at the home of former Greenville police officer Amanda K. Ross and her husband, Donald Ross, shortly before the dog was “humanely” euthanized. (Provided)

When Greer police first visited the home in response to the situation, they did not observe Marley. When they returned the following day, they were told the dog had been put down “humanely” by a former member of law enforcement – Bobby Bosko. Of interest? Bosko previously lost his job with the Greenville police department after being arrested for domestic violence.

The charges of animal abuse against Amanda Ross and her husband, Donald Ross – a former member of law enforcement – were filed by the Greer Police Department in April. The pair are due to appear in magistrate court on May 22, 2024.

Greenville police did not provide details regarding Amanda Ross’ separation, but confirmed she resigned and is no longer employed by the department. Ross had been employed by GPD since 2018.

Attorney Ryan James – who represents Amanda Ross – previously stated that the complaint against his client was made by an overzealous ex (the former wife of Donald Ross) who is also the mother of the child who took the photo of Marley James claimed Amanda Ross has been stalked and harassed multiple times by the same person.

Count on our media outlet to keep our audience in the loop regarding the disposition of the charges filed against both Amanda and Donald Ross.

Callie Lyons (Provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher, and author whose investigative work can be found in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world – most recently in the Parisian newspaper Le Monde and a German documentary for ProSieben. Lyons also appears in Citizen Sleuth – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

