Mica Miller Saga: Court Records Provide Details About Pastor’s Assault Conviction

Pastor John-Paul “JP” Miller of Solid Rock Ministries in Myrtle Beach, S.C. is facing withering scrutiny following the supposed suicide of his wife, Mica Miller, who was seeking a divorce from him when she was found dead at the Lumber River State Park in North Carolina on April 27, 2024. The tragic event has prompted a closer examination of JP Miller’s past, revealing a troubling history of criminal behavior including allegations of harassment and assault.

Years before founding Solid Rock Ministries, Miller pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in June 1999. The incident is part of a criminal record that includes charges for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, driving under the influence and assault.

Since Mica Miller’s death, multiple sources have revealed incidents of extreme harassment that many say contributed to Mica’s demise – either directly or indirectly.

Research director Jenn Wood went to the Horry County Courthouse this week in search of information that could explain the incidents behind the charges. The documents she found delve into the previously unreported specifics.

In 1998, when JP Miller was nineteen years old, he was indicted on charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. According to The (Myrtle Beach) Sun News, “the indictment charges Miller with hitting a woman twice with his vehicle at a high rate of speed on February 8, 1998.”

On October 2, 1998, the victim filed a personal injury suit against John Paul Miller in Horry County.

Court documents obtained by FITSNews detail the events of that day …

According to the complaint, Jennifer Garland – who was also nineteen years old at the time – was assisting her family as they were sandbagging homes in the Bride Creek subdivision of Myrtle Beach, S.C. The Garlands were working to help neighbors in response to extreme flooding that had occurred in the area.

At the time of the incident, the roadway was closed by Horry county authorities. Defying the “Road Closed” sign, Miller entered the area in a silver S-10 pickup truck with black tape covering the license plate.

The future pastor “had been at the scene in a different truck minutes before, speeding on the closed roadway” – at which point the people who were there sandbagging homes told him to leave.

“Upon returning in the silver S-10, (Miller) again began to speed to harass the people attempting to save their homes,” the complaint noted. “At the same time, (Garland) was walking on the roadway, and was telling (Miller) to slow his vehicle. Miller instead accelerated and ran into the plaintiff, pushing (her) onto the hood of the truck. (Miller) drove with the plaintiff on the hood for approximately one hundred yards, wherein he was stopped by a witness and (Garland) was able to roll off the vehicle. Defendant then left the scene.”

As a result of the incident, Garland suffered “severe, painful and permanent injuries,” the complaint alleged.

Miller was arrested on February 11, 1998. His bond was set at $5,000 and he was released the same day. When the case went before S.C. circuit court judge Alison Renee Lee the following June, Miller did not contest the charge. The court ordered a restitution hearing and Miller received a suspended sentence of four years – three years of probation, 500 hours of community service and an order to pay court fees.

On May 31, 2022, John Paul Miller received a pardon for this conviction.

Count on FITSNews to provide additional coverage of this developing situation as we search for the answers to the many lingering questions surrounding the death of Mica Miller.

