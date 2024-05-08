Mica Miller Saga: Late Pastor’s Wife Accused Of Theft Prior To Her Death

No probable cause was found, case was closed with no charges filed …

In the months leading up to her death, a South Carolina pastor’s wife was accused of taking money donated to the charitable organization that was later dedicated to her memory. Police found no probable cause to pursue charges against her, however.

Details of the allegations against Mica Miller were contained in a series of reports from the Myrtle Beach Police Department (MBPD). These reports were obtained by FITSNews through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

News of the allegations was first reported by Dennis Bright of WBTW TV-13 (CBS – Florence/ Myrtle Beach, S.C.), however his report – like the police documents – did not name Mica Miller as the suspected embezzler.

In February of this year – and again in March – reports were filed alleging that a former employee of Solid Rock Ministries embezzled $1,199 in donations intended for the Dare2Care Mission. The suspect’s name was redacted from the reports, but they were obtained via a FOIA request for reports exclusively pertaining to Mica Miller, who was found dead of what police are saying was a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Robeson County, North Carolina on April 27, 2024.

The initial allegation against Miller was made on February 15, 2024, but Myrtle Beach police determined the matter was not in their jurisdiction.

A month later – on March 13, 2024 – an unnamed 56-year-old woman reported the alleged “false pretense swindle” to MBPD. She stated donations made to Dare2Care Missions in support of a Kenya mission had been taken by an employee. According to that police report, the theft was discovered on February 14, 2024. The complaint alleged that the suspect took cash donations and transferred funds into their personal bank account.

Specifically, “donation funds” from the organization’s Zelle and Cash App accounts was allegedly deposited into the woman’s personal account at South State Bank. In another case, cash donations were allegedly stolen and deposited into the same personal account.

Pastor John-Paul “JP” Miller, 44, the founder of Solid Rock Ministries and Mica’s estranged husband at the time, was listed on the report as an “involved other.”

On April 8, 2024, the city attorney determined there was no probable cause to pursue charges and that it was a “civil matter between the involved parties.” The investigation was formally closed on April 12, 2024.

Mica Miller on a mission to Africa (Dare2Care Missions)

A close friend of Mica’s told us the ministry was something her husband weaponized against her. According to the friend, it was part of what they – and family members of the late pastor’s wife – have alleged was a vicious cycle of abuse.

“That was another thing he used to control her – you want the ministry back you gotta stay – things like that,” Mica’s friend shared. “She created that ministry and he never let her have any part of it. All that money’s not going to the kids. It never did.”

While the Solid Rock Ministries website has been taken down, the Dare2Care Missions website remains active. The website linked to Mica’s obituary on April 29, 2024, the same day it was published. Dare2Care Missions is a funding mechanism for Solid Rock Ministries, which also operates Faith First Academy – an independent school with 43 students enrolled in first through ninth grade.

Solid Rock Ministries is a South Carolina-based nonprofit. Because it is a church, the organization does not have to file or pay taxes on revenues, disclose assets or spending. Churches with employees are subject to payroll taxes, however.

JP Miller founded Solid Rock Ministries in 2006. The corporate address on file with the South Carolina Secretary of State’s website is 305 Freshwater Court, Myrtle Beach, S.C. Despite being relieved from his duties as pastor in the aftermath of his late wife’s death, JP Miller remains the registered agent for Solid Rock Ministries.

The Solid Rock Ministries church building at 803 Howard Avenue, Myrtle Beach, S.C. is also the long-time home of the Cathedral Baptist Church, which was founded by John Paul Miller’s father, reverend “Reg” Reginald Wayne Miller.

THE REPORT …

