Upstate Animal Abuse Investigation: ‘Evidence’ Destroyed?

Last month our media outlet exclusively reported on shocking allegations of animal abuse in the South Carolina Upstate. Those allegations led to charges against Greenville, S.C. police officer Amanda Ross, 34, and her husband Donald Ross, 42, a former member of law enforcement. The incident, which unfolded in Greer, S.C., involved the alleged mistreatment of a pit bull mix named Marley who was “humanely put down” one day after Greer police began their investigation.

The euthanizing of Marley was reportedly performed by Bobby Bosko, another former member of law enforcement.

We were alerted to this awful situation on April 13, 2024 via an email sent through our tip line. According to the email, the emaciated animal – a one-year-old pit bull mix named ‘Marley’ – was photographed in “distressing conditions, surrounded by what appears to be its own urine and feces.”

Subsequent police reports obtained by our media outlet shed light on the severity of the situation, including statements from minors who witnessed the dog’s suffering. Upon visiting the Ross residence on April 12, 2024, Greer police encountered the couple along with Donald Ross’s minor children. Amanda Ross attributed the complaint of animal abuse to an ongoing custody dispute between her husband and the children’s mother, Leah Russell.

The situation was initially handled as a family matter, with the children being picked up by their mother. The following day, Donald Ross informed officers Marley had been euthanized by a “friend” due to the couple’s inability to afford veterinary care.

Records from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA) revealed Bosko resigned his employment from the Greenville, S.C. police department on April 26, 2023 after he was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

During an initial call with Greer police, Bosko confirmed he “humanely” killed Marley, but failed to go into details. When police contacted him a few days later for more information, he was “not cooperative,” according to a police report. Bosko said Marley was put down in Taylors Mill, S.C. – by a creek. He said he didn’t know if Marley was buried.

During the call, Greer police say Bosko became defensive and “asked why he was still involved in this” before the conversation ended. Donald Ross subsequently told police he buried Marley in a hole created by a rain storm after Bosko left.

Several readers have reached out to FITSNews with concerns about the other dogs left in the care of Donald and Amanda Ross – particularly a German shepherd named Raven which Donald Ross told police was given to a coworker. Donald Ross provided the police with contact information for the coworker – but they unable to verify Raven’s re-homing.

FITSNews readers also questioned whether the couple’s association with law enforcement enabled them to evade more serious charges. For example, when officers returned to investigate the situation involving Marley – she was already gone. Also gone? Evidence of the alleged abuse she suffered.

Was Marley’s euthanizing tantamount to obstruction of justice? Not according to Greer police captain Eric Pressley.

“The complexity of this case, to include all particular parties involved, led to the assignment of a detective with the time and resources to conduct a thorough and complete investigation,” Pressley said. “The assigned detective completed the investigation and consulted with a magistrate while seeking charges. Charges for destruction of evidence would not have been applicable. The investigation is complete and the applicable charges have been made.”

Amanda Ross has been employed by the Greenville Police Department since December 2018. Donald Ross surrendered his law enforcement certification in January 2020 after being charged with multiple counts of domestic violence, which prevents his further employment as a police officer in South Carolina or any other state. This ended his employment with the Greenville Police Department. He previously worked for the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport Police and the Spartanburg County sheriff’s office – from which he was terminated in July 2019 following allegations of misconduct and domestic violence charges.

The summonses issued to the Donald and Amanda Ross carry fines or bonds of $1,087.50 each, with a request for a jury trial made by Amanda Ross’s defense attorney, Ryan James of Greenville, S.C. Donald Ross’s legal representation is not listed in court filings. Both cases are scheduled for criminal/traffic court in Greer Municipal Court on May 22, 2024.

“Let me start again by reiterating that none of this mess would be to the extent that it is, but for the unwarranted actions by a jealous ex of Officer Ross’ husband, an ex wife who has a history of harassment and pestering, during the entirety of Officer Ross‘s marriage to her husband,” James said. “As far as the family dog Raven, that adored pet is home, healthy and safe with the family.”

The case has sparked outrage among animal welfare advocates and the public, raising questions about the treatment of animals and the accountability of individuals entrusted with their care – particularly those with ties to law enforcement. As the legal proceedings unfold, the broader implications of this case will continue to be closely monitored.

