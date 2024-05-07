Aiken S.C. Mayor Facing SLED Investigation

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Investigators with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have opened a criminal investigation into the Republican mayor of Aiken, S.C. for alleged elder abuse.

The investigation into Theodora Ely – a.k.a. mayor Teddy Milner – was requested by the city of Aiken’s Department of Public Safety (ADPS) on February 29, 2024. According to SLED executive affairs director Ryan Alphin, the agency was asked by ADPS director Charles Barranco to “investigate exploitation of a vulnerable adult allegations” involving Miller.

Sources familiar with the status of the inquiry told us there is a “financial component” to the probe, although SLED’s statement did not address those reports.

The owner of a local restaurant and catering company, Milner was elected mayor of Aiken on November 7, 2023 – becoming the first woman to ever hold the position. She narrowly defeated two-term incumbent Rick Osborn in a Republican runoff race on August 22, 2023 – garnering 2,135 votes (or 50.16 percent of all ballots cast) compared to Osborn’s 2,121 votes ( 49.83 percent ).

“I’m sure our best days are ahead, so let’s get to work,” Milner said upon being sworn in on November 27, 2023.

Osborn congratulated Milner upon her taking office, encouraging her to “find the strength within yourself to meet any challenges that may arise.”

“We are pulling for your success,” he said. “You will be our mayor. You will be my mayor.”

Milner, 77, has described herself to the local press as “just a goofy restaurant owner who loves to see the town, the city, move forward in a positive way.”

We reached out to the mayor to get her thoughts on the allegation – and subsequent investigation – but did not immediately receive a response. Should that change, we will obviously update our audience. As a reminder, we have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews – and our open mic is especially reserved for those who face criticism on our pages.

Located approximately 15 miles northeast of Augusta, Georgia, the city of Aiken is home to approximately 32,500 people. A famed equestrian center, it is one of the wealthiest cities in the Palmetto State.

