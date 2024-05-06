Misfire: Columbia Swamp Erroneously Blasts Top Pro-Israeli Lawmaker

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

For months, members of the South Carolina Freedom Caucus have been getting blasted by a shadowy special interest group intent on maintaining the status quo in the Palmetto State capital.

These attacks have increased in frequency – and desperation – the closer we get to next month’s partisan primary elections. With upwards of three dozen seats in the S.C. General Assembly up for grabs, the stakes are high – and supporters of the uniparty majority are leaving nothing to chance as they seek to thin the Freedom Caucus’ ranks.

One of the broadsides? An attack against lawmakers – including Freedom Caucus vice chairman RJ May III – for allegedly “voting against a bill aimed at combating anti-semitism and standing with Israel.”

“His disregard for history and human decency is appalling,” the missive claimed.

The legislation in question – H. 4042 – cleared both chambers of the General Assembly last month and is headed to the desk of governor Henry McMaster. Along the way, May voted for it three times – but that’s not the real story of this misguided political missile.

Apparently, those who uncorked this punch against the Lexington County lawmaker neglected to research his background – which includes a two-year stint living in Israel as well as a master’s degree from Tel Aviv University.

“As the only member of the General Assembly who has lived in Israel, graduated from an Israeli university, and had to take cover from incoming rocket fire from Gaza, my support for the Jewish people and state is unwavering,” May said in response to the broadside. “This latest attack by the Columbia Swamp is beyond the pale, even for them.”

Hard to argue with him on that …

Will these “Swamp Strikes” succeed, though? Or will the Freedom Caucus beat them back – and succeed in expanding its conservative footprint in Columbia? We will find out soon. Partisan primary elections in South Carolina are scheduled to be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Count on this media outlet to keep our audience in the loop on who emerges victorious in this ongoing political battle …

