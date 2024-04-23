G-Shine Blood Listed as Suspect In Lowcountry Kidnapping

“l go to da’ grave before I be a b**** n****,” wrote Jamaal Riley on Facebook.

Three individuals purportedly affiliated with the G-Shine set of the United Blood Nation are facing kidnapping charges following the discovery of an unconscious, zip-tied woman near an uninhabited riverbed in Jasper County, South Carolina.

At approximately 2:50 p.m. EST on April 3, 2024, an area resident traveling in a side-by-side vehicle discovered the aforementioned woman lying bound and pulverized near the Corner Lake Boat Landing — a high-traffic spillway leading into the Coosawhatchie River.

“The resident called it in as a male because they didn’t get too close,” Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) chief deputy Jeff Crosby told FITSNews earlier this month. “When we arrived on-scene we discovered it was a female … she was lying in a grassy patch near the woodline.”

According to Lowcountry sources, the half-naked woman was transported to Hampton Medical Center and admitted as a “Jane Doe.” She was thereafter transported by helicopter to Savannah, Georgia, and promptly identified by authorities.

“The investigation took us over county lines immediately,” continued Crosby. “State investigators were helping us from the beginning, and we had an investigator from the solicitor’s office helping them. We took it as far as we could as quickly as we could.”

***

THE LOWCOUNTRY KIDNAPPING

Adrienne Burgen Ginn, 31, booked April 7, 2024, 12:00 a.m. EST.

(Facebook/Hampton County, S.C.)

Within hours of inundating Corner Lake Road, investigators determined the woman was kidnapped and transported approximately 74 miles in broad daylight. The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) thereafter identified three suspects and obtained their arrest warrants.

Come Saturday, April 6, the S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP) arrested Adrienne Burgen Ginn, 31, on a bench warrant for failure to appear in traffic court one week prior. The self-employed “housekeeper” was thereafter charged with Driving Under Suspension (DUS) for a second time.

While Ginn was swiftly granted a $1,270 personal recognizance bond by magistrate judge Tonja P. Alexander, the habitual traffic offender remained “on hold” at the Hampton County detention center for serious yet indeterminant kidnapping charges by BCSO.

Following Ginn’s apprehension, JCSO and the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) requested that agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) take over their multiagency investigation on Monday, April 8.

State agents thereafter requested the public’s help in acquiring “any video … from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3” of vehicles traveling along Browning Gate Road, Heritage Road, Mill Pond Road, Possum Corner Road and Corner Lake Road.

***

THE G-SHINE CONNECTION

Kaila Terria Bostick, 34, booked April 11, 2024, 11:46 a.m. EST.

(Facebook/Knox County, I.L.)

Synchronously, eight JCSO detectives across the departments’ criminal investigation division and VICE unit provided SLED with supplementary updates “on an almost hourly basis,” according to Crosby on the aforementioned Monday.

Come Thursday, April 11, the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force (GLRFTF) apprehended two South Carolinians approximately 1,000 miles from where the Barnwell woman was discovered by a resident in Jasper County.

While the circumstances surrounding their apprehension remain unclear, both Jamaal Terrell Riley, 30, and Kaila Terria Bostick, 34, were booked into Knox County, Illinois, following SLED’s interagency request to USMS; a federal agency with congressional authority.

FITSNews has since uncovered Riley’s defunct Facebook — indicating the former Allendale Fairfax High School (AFHS) football player was deeply affiliated with the G-Shine set of the Bloods street gang as early as April 2013.

Of interest? On September 6, 2012, circuit court judge Clifton Newman sentenced Riley to 10 years for armed robbery, 10 years for kidnapping and five years for criminal conspiracy in connection with the holdup of Jim Bo’s Convenience Store the previous summer.

Within seven months of filing a notice to appeal his kidnapping charge, the incarcerated 19-year-old created a Facebook page designated “Jamaal G-Shine Ola Riley.” He proceeded to boast his affiliation for upwards of one year uninterrupted.

***

“MO’ MURDER …”

Jamaal Terrell Riley, 30, booked April 11, 2024, 9:21 a.m. EST.

(Facebook/Knox County, I.L.)

“24 karat ass n****,” wrote Riley during his first prison status update on April 8, 2013. “I need a hood b****. I’m talkin’ about a savage, no average ya’ heard … big trill5 shout out to that bloody n**** Allstar. Lil 5 shine up or line up two hammers an’ a vest.”

While advocating for “mo’ murder mo’ homicide” during his pending appeal, Riley went so far as to upload mobile pictures of red bandannas while showcasing his five-pointed star tattoo; conventional symbols pledging allegiance to the Bloods gang.

“Working hard day in day out to accomplish my goals,” wrote Riley after his appeal was swiftly dismissed on Jan 29, 2014. “Blood, sweat, an tears if this wat it takes to shine even brighter then lets get it 24 karats.”

Following his release from the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDOC), Riley amassed multiple drug charges before suffering “permanent disability” during a vehicular collision on or about July 22, 2021, according to a lawsuit filed by Winston “Trip” Lawton III.

The former convict was thereafter listed as a “victim” on April 20, 2022, when his 2006 Acura TSX was loaned to Bostick and prodigiously involved in a high-speed chase with SCHP, according to an incident report provided by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

Come April 18, 2024, seven days after Riley and Bostick’s joint arrest in Illinois, the supposed G-Shine Blood member was indicted by the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit in connection with an unrelated firearms charge — in which he was granted a $10,000 surety bond in October 2021.

As of publishing, Riley and Bostick appear to remain incarcerated at the Knox County Jail ahead of their pending extradition to South Carolina.

This story may be updated.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATIONS BY ANDREW FANCHER

***

***

