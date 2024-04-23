Conservative Congressman Matt Gaetz Campaigning With Adam Morgan In Greenville

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Former South Carolina Freedom Caucus chairman Adam Morgan‘s bid to oust upstate congressman William Timmons has garnered some support in Washington D.C. This Tuesday, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz will campaign alongside Morgan in Greenville South Carolina.

Gaetz, who led the move to oust former House speaker Kevin McCarthy last fall, is no stranger to usurping establishment GOP figures. The recalcitrant congressman argues America needs more members like himself on capitol hill, and that Morgan fits the bill.

“Congress needs more America First warriors willing to fight the establishment, the uniparty and the special interests,” Gaetz said in a press release. “Adam Morgan is that warrior who will join me to fight the DC swamp to take back our country and restore our conservative values. I enthusiastically endorse his candidacy for South Carolina’s Fourth Congressional District and am excited to have him fighting with me soon for the country we love.”

Gaetz said he became interested in the race after seeing a video of Timmons claiming the United State House of Representatives hiring practices should be “diverse based off of race, gender, geography, socioeconomic background, lifestyle, and it should be proportional based off of the population they represent.”

We need better Republicans than this https://t.co/vgJbkO13UW — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 9, 2024

When Fox News reported on the clip, Timmons told the network it was “selectively edited and taken out of context.”

Gaetz had a better impression of Adam Mogan’s viral rejection of the “economic development” projects frequently advanced on a bipartisan basis by South Carolina’s legislative leaders. Speaking from the house well, Morgan told the body his constituents “want their tax money spent on core functions of government.”

“They don’t want us in here playing this government planning thing where we in our bureaus can figure out where the jobs should be, and who should be employed, and how much money should be allocated where in the private sector. It never works, its socialism.”

House minority leader Todd Rutherford rebutted Morgan, assessing the state has a “winning record” of economic development projects and that the department of “commerce should be listened to rather than those people back in your district.”

Gaetz seemed to enjoy this repartee more than Timmons’ diversity pitch …

Inject this into my veins https://t.co/sXoh8aA6vU — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 10, 2024

Those interested in injecting some of Gaetz and Morgan’s arch-conservatism into their veins (or simply attending the event) may RSVP here. The rally will be held at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, April 23 at the Marriott hotel.

Gaetz’s endorsement and active campaigning for Morgan flys in the face of former president Donald Trump‘s endorsement of Timmons whom he describes as “An original member of my South Carolina Leadership Team” who “has my complete and total endorsement.”

Despite Trump’s endorsement of his opponent, Morgan’s candidacy has gained momentum. At a recent upstate GOP event, Timmons was booed by the crowd when he denigrated Morgan, whom had just addressed the room with an uplifting message that drew great support.

The two plan to face off again in Greenville next Monday (April 29, 2024). Count on FITSNews to attend this event as a part of our ongoing coverage of the contentious race.

