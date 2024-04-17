Three Arrested After Woman Found ‘Bound’ Near Jasper County Boat Landing

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On Wednesday (April 17, 2024), the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of three individuals in connection with a caucasian female found half-naked and “badly beaten” near a remote boat landing in Jasper County, South Carolina, earlier this month.

News of the gruesome discovery was first reported by this media outlet.

At approximately 2:57 p.m. EST on April 3, 2024, nearby homeowners watched as emergency responders flooded the terminus of Corner Lake Road — four miles east of Grays, S.C. — in reference to reports of an unresponsive person with their hands bound behind their back on the riverbank.

According to SLED, investigators determined the woman was kidnapped in Barnwell County within hours of her beating and a presumed sexual assault. She was thereafter discarded at the remote boat ramp next to the Coosawhatchie River – purportedly zip-tied at her hands and ankles.

That afternoon, arrest warrants for kidnapping charges were obtained by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for Adrienne Burgen Ginn, 31, Kaila Terria Bostick, 34, and Jamaal Terrell Riley, 30, SLED’s director of public information, Renée Wunderlich, confirmed on Wednesday.

Come April 6, Ginn was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) for a second offense driving with a suspended license in Hampton County. Come April 8, SLED was requested to lead the investigation by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 11, Bostick and Riley were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force in Indiana. Both being prepared for extradition back to South Carolina.

