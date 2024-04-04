Lowcountry Mystery: Massive Police Response At South Carolina Swamp

Residents of Jasper County, South Carolina took to social media on Wednesday (April 3, 2024) to report a massive police and emergency response that afternoon near the unincorporated community of Grays, S.C. – specifically at a remote boat landing on the Coosawachie River straddling the border of Jasper and Hampton counties.

The police response – which residents say took place at around 3:00 p.m. EST – was reportedly focused on the Corner Lake Boat Landing. This remote concrete ramp – owned by Jasper County – is located at the terminus of Corner Lake Road, approximately four miles east of Grays, S.C.

Our media outlet has reached out to the Jasper County sheriff’s office and the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) in the hopes of gaining information as to what may have prompted the massive response.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple sheriff’s cruisers, ambulances and other emergency response vehicles arriving at the boat ramp area – which is adjacent to a vast, rural swampland covering hundreds of acres. One witness reported seeing an ambulance turn off of Corner Lake Road onto Possum Corner Road – activating its lights and sirens as it departed the area.

Understandably, social media has exploded with reports regarding what law enforcement and first responders may have discovered upon their arrival at the boat landing. We are investigating those reports.

