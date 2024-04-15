South Carolina Deputy Collides With Hells Angel In Traffic Accident

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A freshman deputy of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) bears the blame for rear-ending and hospitalizing an alleged member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club (HAMC), according to law enforcement officers familiar with the incident.

On Wednesday (April 10, 2024), LCSO deputy “B.C.” was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 221 when he purportedly failed to see a 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide motorcycle turning into a residential driveway in Enoree, S.C.

“The deputy was hauling ass,” wrote an eye-witness. “His blue lights were off when he struck the biker who was in the process of making a right turn into a driveway … The bike’s turn signal was on when the deputy rear-ended him.”

Damages noted by troopers of the S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP) indicate that B.C. attempted to avoid the collision by swerving into the motorcycle’s turn path — thereafter broadsiding the Harley and pummeling the 63-year-old rider into a mailbox.

***

?? IDIOCRACY ALERT ??



Last Wednesday, a Laurens County Sheriff’s Office (#LCSO) deputy collided with a 63-year-old biker later identified as a member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club (#HAMC).



Relatives of the motorcyclist have since confirmed with @FITSNews that neither… pic.twitter.com/nVAx4hvYM7 — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) April 15, 2024

***

“The patrol car was damaged from the front left fender to the driver’s side door,” said SCHP master trooper Brandon Bolt, public information officer for Troop Two. “I don’t want to assume or infer … but I will say this: The deputy was charged with going too fast for conditions.”

While SCHP estimates that B.C. struck the motorcyclist at 49 mph , the agency made no mention of the rider’s purported affiliation with HAMC — the largest, most organized, and wealthiest “outlaw motorcycle gang” in the world.

“The bike is probably totaled,” wrote someone familiar with the incident. “The biker is pretty beat up and broke his leg. But he’s doing pretty good considering it could have been so much worse … LCSO is shit and needs to change.”

FITSNews has since reached out to Laurens County sheriff Don Reynolds seeking at the very least some acknowledgment of Wednesday’s collision. Unfortunately, the incumbent sheriff maintained his time-honored tradition of declining to respond to emails from this author.

Frequent readers of FITSNews are undoubtedly aware of our ongoing coverage of LCSO — a dog-killing, dick-pic-disseminating, cover-up-addled, constitutionally challenged department led by a former SCHP trooper who was once accused of threatening to kill his ex-wife.

While the two-term sheriff was not available for comment on his deputy’s purported collision, Reynolds’ sole opponent in the primary election — retired Clinton Police Department (CPD) lieutenant Chris Wilkes — responded to FITSNews over the weekend.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

“Nothing comes as a shock under this administration anymore,” wrote Wilkes on Sunday. “As Sheriff, my first course of action would be to respond to the hospital to speak with the victim, make sure they are okay, and apologize for our negligence. I am so thankful the victim in this incident did not lose their life, and I pray for a speedy recovery.”

With a whopping 128 fatal collisions from 2018 to 2021, Laurens remains the ninth most dangerous county for drivers in the United States, according to a sweeping investigation recently conducted by the Florida-based Law Firm of Anidjar & Levine, P.A.

“The Sheriff’s office only receives driver training once a year; why?” questioned Wilkes. “Deputies drive daily; why are we not training at least every three months? Yes, the Deputy may have been the one who struck the individual, but the blame is on the current administration due to a lack of training.”

On June 11, 2024, GOP voters in Laurens County will choose between Reynolds and Wilkes as their highest law-enforcement officer. The incumbent has abstained from political debates throughout the entirety of his career, and it appears as though his policy remains unbroken.

Of interest? The injured biker’s family tells FITSNews that neither Reynolds nor anyone from his department has reached out following Wednesday’s incident. Our media outlet has since deployed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) for B.C.’s body-worn and dash-mounted cameras.

If you know of similar cases that deserve investigative scrutiny, please reach out to the author. FITSNews is not only committed to exposing nefarious activity within government — but steadfast in holding our law enforcement officers as accountable as they hold the public.

This story may be updated.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY ANDREW FANCHER

***

CHRIS WILKES STATEMENT …

(Provided)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Andrew Fancher (Travis Bell)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

