Columbia Police Officer Suspended After Four-Year-Old Shoots Himself

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A South Carolina officer with an affinity for TikTok has been placed on “investigatory suspension” after his four-year-old son grabbed an unholstered service weapon and shot himself in the head, according to officers with the North Miami Police Department (NMBPD).

On April 3, 2024, Peter Rodler Tidot, 29, was arrested at his parent’s home in Miami-Dade County, Florida, after reporting his adolescent son accidentally shot himself with a SIG Sauer .45 caliber handgun assigned to him by the Columbia Police Department (CPD).

“Upon arrival, officers made contact with the defendant who was outside,” wrote NMBPD detective E. Papikian. “Officers located the child in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to his head and a firearm on the floor next to his body.”

While “P.T.” was transported to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, Tidot was read his Miranda rights and thereafter transported to NMBPD headquarters where he elected to speak with detectives at about 2:30 p.m. EST.

The freshman CPD officer confessed to placing the chambered handgun within his waistband after arriving at his parent’s house with P.T. hours earlier. The Floridian thereafter stowed his service weapon within reach of his four-year-old son – with the safety off.

***

Peter Rodler Tidot on or about Thursday, February 29, 2024. (Facebook)

“[P.T] was able to take possession of the firearm and subsequently shoot himself on the right side of the head,” continued Papikian. “The defendant exhibited negligence and failure to protect his son and thus, caused great bodily harm.”

Tidot was subsequently charged with one count of child neglect and one count of culpable negligence before being booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He appeared before circuit court judge Mindy S. Glazer the following afternoon.

“So, he didn’t put the safety on for the gun … and his four-year-old shot himself,” reiterated Glazer before imposing a $10,000 bond against the fledgling lawman: $7,500 for child neglect and $2,500 for culpable negligence.

As a condition of Tidot’s release, he is allowed to have supervised contact with his recovering toddler so long as he surrenders any and all firearms, ammunition and concealed weapons permits to the nearest police department upon posting his bail.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

While Tidot has worked as a CPD officer since April 2023, he’s currently listed as a realtor on Macken Realty — a real estate firm specializing in the developing, marketing and selling of exclusive residential and commercial properties throughout South Florida.

The professions appear to have intersected on Tidot’s TikTok landing page, as the officer posted frequent real estate videos while on patrol with CPD. He would simultaneously promote Haitian sovereignty while encouraging his constituents to join law enforcement.

Per protocol, Tidot will remain on investigatory suspension until the disposition of his criminal charges in Florida and the conclusion of an administrative investigation by CPD’s Internal Affairs Unit, according to a department statement.

“We are praying for the speedy recovery of the child and everyone impacted by the incredibly unfortunate incident,” said Columbia police chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook. “Let this serve as a reminder about the importance of gun safety and proper gun storage.”

If you know of similar cases that deserve investigative scrutiny, please reach out to this media outlet. We’re not only committed to exposing nefarious activity within government — but steadfast in holding our law enforcement as accountable as they hold the public.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Andrew Fancher (Travis Bell)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

