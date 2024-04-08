South Carolina Crime Watch: Capital City Shootout, High-Speed Chase

Officers with the Columbia, South Carolina police department are investigating a shooting which led to a high-speed chase and vehicular crash in an upscale residential enclave located approximately four miles west of the state capital.

The crash took place just before 3:30 p.m. EDT on Monday (April 8, 2024) at 2205 Shady Lane – a residence located in the affluent Lake Katharine neighborhood adjacent to Interstate 77 near Forest Acres, S.C. and Fort Jackson.

According to Columbia police, the crash – which involved a silver Ford Mustang GT – came at the conclusion of a high-speed chase initiated following a shooting on the other side of town.

“Multiple charges (are) pending,” against the driver of the vehicle, city police noted on X.

The saga began shortly before 3:00 when police were dispatched to a car dealership located at 180 Greystone Boulevard. The dealership – owned by JT Gandolfo – is located approximately three miles northwest of the capital. Police said one male victim was transported to a local hospital with “life-threatening injuries” following the shooting.

Police said a male suspect “drove away from the scene, taking officers on a police pursuit through downtown.”

During this pursuit, a collision occurred at the intersection of North Main and Prescott involving a Columbia police cruiser and two other vehicles. That collision resulted in multiple hospitalizations, including one police officer who sustained an injury to their leg.

Investigations into collision at North Main and the crash on Shady Lane will be led by the S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP).

The driver of the vehicle – a white male with long light brown hair wearing a white shirt – was taken into custody following the crash, according to witnesses.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

