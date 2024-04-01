Revenge Candidacy? South Carolina Senate Race Gets Personal

Since his election to the South Carolina Senate in March of 2022, Florence businessman Mike Reichenbach has been one of the few members of the S.C. General Assembly to take the issue of public safety seriously.

As part of his efforts at the local level, Reichenbach recently opposed the renomination of veteran Florence County chief magistrate Belinda B. Timmons – believed by many to be part of the problem when it comes to displaying leniency to violent offenders in the Pee Dee region of the Palmetto State.

Timmons’ response? She’s running against Reichenbach …

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

The former judge announced her candidacy during this spring’s filing period, vowing to be a “steadfast voice for progress and prosperity for all.”

“We face challenges that require a leader who is defined by the principles of justice, equality, and compassion and has an unwavering commitment to every citizen of District 31,” Timmons said in announcing her candidacy. “I have worked tirelessly throughout my career to ensure that every voice is heard and valued.”

“As your senator, I will fearlessly advocate for the issues that matter most to our community,” she continued. “These include ensuring all individuals have access to the healthcare they choose, feel safe in their neighborhoods, have affordable housing options, and have clean air and safe drinking water.”

(Click to view)

Belinda B. Timmons (Provided)

Timmons will campaign as a Democrat in this district – the boundaries of which were recently redrawn as part of the Palmetto State’s decennial redistricting process. The old district lines included portions of neighboring Darlington County as well as a swath of northern Florence County. The newly drawn district removed the Darlington County territory – and the northern Florence swath – and expanded the district toward the east and west within Florence County.

The new district leans to the GOP – having backed former U.S. president Donald Trump in the most recent presidential election with 58.6 percent of the vote.

Reichenbach, a Republican, won this seat in a special election in March 2022 following the death of longtime lawmaker Hugh Leatherman. During his campaign, he ran on a ten-point ‘Contract with the Pee Dee’ – and ran ads prominently featuring his wife, Charisse Reichenbach. The 51-year-old businessman says he’s kept his promises – and is hoping Pee Dee voters will send him back to Columbia, S.C. for a full, four-year term in the S.C. Senate.

“Charisse and I are in awe of the responsibility we have in representing the people of the Pee Dee in the State Senate,” said Reichenbach. “This service is one that we take very seriously and that we work daily on to ensure our constituents’ voices are heard properly and represented accordingly. While we are grateful for the work we have been able to achieve for our neighbors, we pray fervently for God’s continued guidance and our neighbors’ continued support, prayer and vote to continue this service in the State Senate.”

Filing for partisan primary races in South Carolina closes today (April 1, 2024) at 12:00 p.m. EST. Primary elections will be held on June 11, 2024, and if no candidate receives a majority of ballots in a given race, runoff elections would be held two weeks later – on June 25, 2024. The general election will be held on November 5, 2024.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven (soon to be eight) children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

