Cellular Network Outages Reported Nationwide, Cause Unknown

The largest wireless network provider in the nation has restored services for tens of thousands of customers affected by a nationwide “outage” – or blackout – on Thursday morning.

At approximately 4:36 a.m. EST, thousands of AT&T customers reported disruptions resulting in a “total blackout” – including restricted access to emergency services. By 9:06 a.m. EST, the company’s outages peaked at approximately 74,000 reported incidents, according to data from Downdetector.

“Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them,” AT&T noted in a syndicated statement. “We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored.”

Other service providers – including Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile, Consumer Cellular, Boost Mobile and Straight Talk simultaneously reported 19,880 outages within major cities including Dallas, Houston, Chicago and New York City.

Despite these numbers, Verizon and T-Mobile said their respective networks were not experiencing outages – but that customers contacting individuals affected by the aforementioned blackouts were experiencing difficulties.

***

#ApocalypseNow: Cellphone outages have hit “tens and thousands” of @ATT customers nationwide. The carrier has NOT provided a reason for the “massive blackout” that struck the U.S. at approx. 4 a.m. EST. @fitsnews pic.twitter.com/2ioY21dYG7 — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) February 22, 2024

***

Meanwhile, AT&T stores across the United States were inundated with confused and disgruntled customers demanding explanations and — in some cases — seeking refunds for the inconvenience.

“There must be something you can do,” exclaimed one hysterical customer to a sales representative in the presence of this author. “I cannot live without my phone … How do you plan to make it up to me?”

Come 3:10 p.m. EST – nearly 12 hours after the first wave of outages were reported – AT&T announced it had restored wireless services nationwide.

“We sincerely apologize,” the company stated. “Keeping our customers connected remains our top priority, and we are taking steps to ensure our customers do not experience this again in the future.”

What caused the blackout? The White House, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are currently investigating. Which means for the moment, the world’s most dominant economic and military powerhouse — and second-most technologically advanced country — doesn’t know what happened Thursday morning.

***

?? CAUSE “UNKNOWN” ??



On Thursday, seven network providers were broadsided with 90K+ customer outages within major cities across the United States starting at 340 a.m. EST.



Simultaneously, the nation’s largest healthcare technology company was subject to a major cyberattack —… pic.twitter.com/bIpcdbnmyS — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) February 23, 2024

***

“The bottom line is we don’t have all the answers,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday. “I mean, this just happened earlier today. And so we’re working very hard to see if we can get to the ground truth of exactly what happened.”

It is worth noting that while solar flares erupted from the sun’s atmosphere between 6:07 p.m. EST on Wednesday and 1:32 a.m. on Thursday — the cellular outages were “unlikely to be related,” according to the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC).

“I’ve worked at AT&T for 15 years,” an anonymous employee told this author. “Sure, we’ve seen outages all across the country before … but never like this. Never on this scale.”

Simultaneous to Thursday’s “blackout” was a widely underreported cyberattack against healthcare conglomerate Change Healthcare — in which pharmacies were unable to process prescriptions due to nationwide software issues.

This story may be updated as new information becomes available …

***

***

