Nikki Haley’s Time For Choosing Is In The Rearview

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is headed to her alma mater at Clemson University this week to address the ‘State of the Race’ as she continues her now-Quixotic quest for the GOP presidential nomination against Donald Trump.

The 52-year-old politician will appear in the fifth-floor auditorium of the school’s Greenville One facility (1 N. Main Street) in downtown Greenville, S.C. at 12:00 p.m. EST.

What is the ‘State of the Race?’

In a word, “over.”

There was a brief moment last month when a potential pathway came into view for her … but it collapsed almost as quickly as it manifested. And in fairness, the manifestation may have been a “neoconservative” hallucination.

Having already lost three early states – including one in which hers was the only name on the ballot – Haley is getting absolutely crushed in her own backyard. RealClearPolling‘s survey average has Trump leading the former South Carolina governor by 25.3 percentage points, while FiveThirtyEight has the spread at 33.1 percent.

And that’s with Haley making increasingly overt appeals to Democrats to crossover into the GOP primary to support her candidacy … literally relying on non-Republican voters to try and improve her positioning in a “Republican” primary. Again, in her home state.

“President Trump is about to crush her entire career and political future in her own home state this week,” Trump acolyte Laura Loomer wrote on X.

Trump’s campaign spokesman was slightly more diplomatic about the situation.

“Nikki Haley cannot win a single state and has no pathway to victory,” Jason Miller wrote on X. “Haley should do the right thing today and drop out and unite behind President Trump to defeat Joe Biden. This is Haley’s moment of choosing. Salvage her political career (what’s left of it) with an eye toward the future, or permanently be remembered as a Democrat Never Trumper.”

So … is Haley dropping out? Doubtful …

Is she announcing a third party bid? Hmmm …

Is she endorsing Trump (whom she previously stated she would never campaign against)? Yeah … no.

So @NikkiHaley is holding a 'State of the Race' event at @ClemsonUniv today. Is she … — FITSNews (@fitsnews) February 20, 2024

“Most reporters think she’s bluffing and will attack Trump,” one veteran GOP politico told us.

Agreed … but it’s pretty telling indicator of the “state of the race” when a candidate has to use speculation about her inevitable departure from it to attract attention.

Nikki Haley had a chance … and she let it slip away.

And while I would never write off someone who personifies ambition the way she does, it’s safe to say the Republican electorate – including the people who elected her governor twice – have seen her for exactly who and what she is.

