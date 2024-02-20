Nikki Haley: ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’

Speculation swirled in South Carolina on Tuesday morning when Nikki Haley’s 2024 presidential campaign announced its candidate would be giving a big “State of the Race” speech at noon. The chattering class sprung into motion: Would the former governor bow to the inevitable and drop out of the presidential race? The chatterers either don’t…

Speculation swirled in South Carolina on Tuesday morning when Nikki Haley’s 2024 presidential campaign announced its candidate would be giving a big “State of the Race” speech at noon. The chattering class sprung into motion: Would the former governor bow to the inevitable and drop out of the presidential race?

The chatterers either don’t know politics, or they don’t know Haley. Because within minutes of taking the microphone in Greenville, S.C. it was obvious: “I’m not going anywhere,” Haley said.

The entire event was designed to gin up media coverage for the former Palmetto State governor with scarcely 72 hours to go before Saturday’s ‘First in the South’ presidential primary – a race she is on the cusp of losing decisively.

And it worked … right up until it didn’t.

In perhaps the biggest Nothingburger of an event throughout the entire 2024 cycle (so far), Haley delivered the same “Trump is now bad, but I’ve always been good” speech she has been making for the past twelve months now.

She started off by going retro and giving locals one of the greatest hits of her six-year gubernatorial tenure: “It’s another great day in South Carolina!” But what was most striking was how little time she wasted getting down to the business of going after Donald Trump.

“I feel no need to kiss the ring,” Haley said. “And I have no fear of Trump’s retribution. I’m not looking for anything from him.”

Good thing … because after attacks like that, the famously thin-skinned former president won’t be in the mood to bestow any favors. But Haley didn’t stop there.

“Trump and Biden are two old men who are only getting older,” she said. “Nearly 60 percent of Americans say Trump and Biden are both too old to be president — because they are. We’ve all seen them fumble their words and get confused about world leaders. That’s not who you want in the Oval Office when Russia launches a nuclear weapon at our satellites, or China shuts down our electricity grid.”

There was a lot more in that vein, along with the usual Haley downpour of her favorite personal pronoun. (For those of you who are grammatically challenged, we’re talking about “I.”) Showering herself with self-righteous virtue was a fresh reminder of why she is the trombone section in the Haley Pep Band.

But the most significant takeaway from the event was not what the candidate said, but how the event was promoted. It’s widely suspected those close to Haley’s inner circle dropped breadcrumbs earlier in the day suggesting she might be about to drop out of the race. While that approach did generate widespread media coverage, it also revealed the campaign’s distress. Teasing reporters with the possibility that your team may be about to toss in the towel is a ploy of cynical desperation.

Over in Trump World, no one was fretting after the speech. Said one person associated with the Trump campaign, “The stagehands are getting ready. They’ll drop the curtain on Nikki Haley when the final votes are counted Saturday night.”

