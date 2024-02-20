Gaza Politics: Joe Biden Has A Michigan Problem

When Hamas terrorists unleashed a nightmare of murder, rape, and kidnapping in Israel last October 7, they probably didn’t know they were also creating a political nightmare for U.S. president Joe Biden. What happened on that Saturday four months ago was more than just the worst mass murder of Jews…

When Hamas terrorists unleashed a nightmare of murder, rape, and kidnapping in Israel last October 7, they probably didn’t know they were also creating a political nightmare for U.S. president Joe Biden.

What happened on that Saturday four months ago was more than just the worst mass murder of Jews since World War II. It also marked the opening shots of what may soon turn into a civil war within the Democratic Party. Democrats’ woke/ progressive wing is threatening to deny the incumbent some crucial votes essential to his reelection chances in November.

Michigan’s presidential primary is scheduled for next Tuesday, February 27. And a radical congresswoman from the so-called “squad” is jumping into action. Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) is asking her fellow Democrats to cast their ballots for “uncommitted” rather than the incumbent chief executive.

At the heart of it all is the Palestinians. Woke/ progressives view them as an oppressed group victimized by Israel. They willingly turn a blind eye to the wholesale atrocities committed by Hamas last fall, insisting instead that the people of Gaza are the real victims.

That sets up a collision course with presumed Democratic standard bearer Biden, who initially supported the Jewish State so enthusiastically he flew to Israel last October and personally pledged his backing.

It also sets the stage for a potentially epic — and ugly — confrontation at this summer’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Some observers sense a major battle brewing, pitting moderate and traditional liberal Democrats, who are generally in Israel’s corner, against woke/progressives on the far-left flank.

And caught smack dab in the middle of it is the man Palestinian supporters call “Genocide Joe.”

A major part of Biden’s reelection strategy banks on the support of Gen Zers, who are avidly rooting against Israel. They eagerly supported Biden in 2020. But that was then, and this is now. Polling shows after feeling inflation’s bitter bite for the first time in their young lives many twenty-somethings are now taking a step back from the Democrats.

Even though Biden has slavishly catered to their Climate Change goals, many woke/ progressives view it as a case of too little, too late. But that issue is a day at the beach compared to the political landmines buried within the Palestinian problem.

The Biden administration is frantically trying to find a way to make everyone happy. The president is now telling Israel it needs to knock off its blistering war in Gaza. The State Department raised a trial balloon a few weeks ago, saying it was reviewing options for recognizing an independent Palestinian state once the fighting ends. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu wasted no time shooting down that balloon, either, saying Hamas would view it as a “reward” for its attack and thus would be encouraged to wage even more violence in the future.

Enter Tlaib. “We feel completely neglected and just unseen by the government,” she said in a video statement released last weekend.” If you want us to be louder, then come here and vote uncommitted.”

Tlaib is pushing the “Listen to Michigan” campaign. Its goal is to get 10,000 Democrats to vote “uncommitted” in next Tuesday’s primary. That number is symbolic: It’s roughly the same number of votes that Donald Trump carried the state by in 2016.

NEW ENDORSEMENT: “If you want us to be louder, come here and vote uncommitted.” –@RashidaTlaib pic.twitter.com/8pxuUjq5QG — #ListenToMichigan (@Listen2michigan) February 17, 2024

There’s nothing subtle about the campaign’s message, too. “Either change your Palestinian policy and stop supporting Israel, or we’ll not show up at the polls on Election Day come November.”

They have Biden by the proverbial short hairs. With inflation breezing along with the energy of a teenage track star, with a likely Republican opponent charging at Biden with a base that’s fired up and ready for battle, and with approval polling numbers that aspire to be anemic, the president is caught between the rockiest of rocks and the hardest of hard places.

Will Tlaib’s powerplay succeed? We’ll find out when the voted are counted in the votes are counted in Michigan next week.

