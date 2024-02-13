Three Rural South Carolina Deputies Arrested For Alleged ‘Hoax’

A trio of former sheriff’s deputies in rural South Carolina were arrested this week and charged with misconduct in office, conspiracy and aggravated breach of peace in connection with an alleged hoax. The three former Chesterfield County sheriff’s office deputies – 28-year-old Justin Tyler Reichard of Hartsville, 25-year-old Darien Myles…

A trio of former sheriff’s deputies in rural South Carolina were arrested this week and charged with misconduct in office, conspiracy and aggravated breach of peace in connection with an alleged hoax.

The three former Chesterfield County sheriff’s office deputies – 28-year-old Justin Tyler Reichard of Hartsville, 25-year-old Darien Myles Roseau and 26-year-old Killian Daniel Loflin (both of Society Hill, S.C.) – were charged in the case by agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

All three former deputies are facing one misconduct in office, one criminal conspiracy and one breach of peace charge apiece.

According to probable cause affidavits accompanying warrants for their arrest, the three former law enforcement officers “knowingly reported five hoax emergencies within the municipalities of Cheraw, Chesterfield, McBee and Pageland.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

“These hoax reporters were telephoned to convenience stores or the respective municipal law enforcement agency and notified the call recipient of the location of a ‘dead body’ within the municipalities,” one of the affidavits noted. “The hoax calls caused emergency responses from law enforcement and/ or other emergency responders.”

SLED investigated the allegations at the request of sheriff Cambo Streater.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, these three former deputies are considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as any of them may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against them.

All three were booked at the Chesterfield County detention center. Their cases will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. twelfth circuit solicitor E.L. Clements III.

As I often point out, this media outlet has consistently supported law enforcement as a core function of government – and has consistently stood up for the individual officers who perform this vital public service. In doing so, though, we strive to hold law enforcement officers accountable when they step out of line – seeing as such conduct erodes public trust in this key component of a free society.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven (soon to be eight) children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

