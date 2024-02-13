Cattle Carrier Crash: In Pictures

A look at the incident that shut down Interstate 95 for nine hours on Tuesday …

Earlier today, our media outlet reported exclusively on a cattle carrier crash that took place early Tuesday morning (February 13, 2024) in rural South Carolina.

Multiple animals perished in the incident, which took place at approximately 1:00 a.m. EST in the southbound lane of Interstate 95 near mile marker 55 – just west of Walterboro, S.C. Initial dispatch reports referenced a “semi truck carrying cattle” which landed “in a ditch” after striking a guardrail. The cab of the truck was reportedly “on fire,” while the trailer was “fully submerged” in a nearby creek.

The driver of the tractor trailer survived the crash, but unfortunately most of the 35 cattle he was transporting did not.

Our outlet has obtained several images from the scene of the crash – which is located near a crossing of the rain-swollen Ashepoo River.

Take a look …

(Click to view)

(Colleton County Fire and Rescue)

The crash closed traffic in both northbound and southbound lanes on Interstate 95 for approximately nine hours on Tuesday morning.

What happened?

Investigators are still attempting to determine what caused the crash, although initial reports suggest the driver of the trailer “fell asleep.”

“There was a cattle truck and trailer that was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 which ended up running off the road and crashing into a swampy area, a wet area,” trooper Nick Pye of the S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP) told us. “Some of those cows have gotten loose and our professionals are in the process of trying to locate and catch them.”

Working in concert with local emergency responders and game wardens from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), troopers have been attempting to locate the handful of cows that managed to survive the incident.

As we previously reported, as many as six cows are believed to have survived the crash – although a seventh surviving cow was put down by game wardens.

“We can confirm we humanely euthanized an injured cow as a result of a tractor-trailer collision on I-95 in Colleton County,” Pye told us.

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading.

