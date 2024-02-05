Gamecock Hoops: Ranking Respect At Last

For the last thirteen years, the University of South Carolina women’s basketball program has been a fixture in the national rankings. More often than not, they’ve been a fixture at the top of the national rankings. Head coach Dawn Staley has won a pair of national titles – and would have captured a third were it not for the Covid-19 pandemic. Her 2023-2024 team is cruising, too, winning 21 in row to start the season en route to the No. 1 national ranking.

As for the Gamecock men’s basketball program, recent history has been substantially less impressive.

After a historic trip to the Final Four in 2017, things fell apart for former head coach Frank Martin – who was fired in March 2022 after ten seasons at the helm of the program. Martin was replaced by Lamont Paris – reportedly the fourth choice for the job – whose first team went 11-21 ( 4-14 SEC) a year ago and lost its leading scorer, GG Jackson, to the NBA draft.

Not surprisingly, Paris’ 2023-2024 squad was picked to finish dead last in the SEC.

Someone forgot to tell Paris and his players they weren’t supposed to be any good … or maybe they did tell them, and that’s what is motivating them. Through 22 games, South Carolina has raced to a 19-3 record – including a 7-2 mark in the SEC. Within the last two weeks, the Gamecocks have upset then-No. 6 Kentucky at home and then-No. 5 Tennessee on the road – while avenging their only home loss of the season by defeating Georgia on the road.

Last week, they were dissed in the national rankings.

Not this week …

According to The Associated Press Top 25 poll, South Carolina is the No. 15 team in the nation – while the USA Today Coaches’ poll has the Gamecocks ranked No. 20 .

South Carolina hasn’t experienced the rarified air of the national rankings since week fifteen of the 2016-2017 season, when they were ranked No. 21 .

Paris’ team looks to keep things rolling tomorrow night with a “whiteout” game at home versus Ole Miss (18-4, 5-4 SEC) – one of the conference’s top programs. Fans attending are encouraged to wear white at Tuesday’s game, which will be televised nationally on the SEC Network at 6:30 p.m. EST. Roy Philpott will handle play-by-play duties while Jimmy Dykes will provide color commentary.

