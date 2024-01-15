Embattled South Carolina Judicial Panel To Hear Allegations Against Candidate

On the eve of the legislature picking its favorites, one judicial race is about to be down a candidate …

South Carolina’s much-maligned Judicial Merit Selection Commission (JMSC) has scheduled a public hearing to address allegations against a candidate seeking an at-large circuit court seat.

The hearing scheduled for Monday (January 15, 2024) comes a day before members of the S.C. General Assembly – who controversially elect judges in the Palmetto State from a slate prepared by the JMSC – are allowed to publicly commit to candidates in these races.

According to our sources, the hearing will end with one of the three candidates for one of these races being removed from consideration.

The hearing also comes amid a period of heightened scrutiny over the notoriously corrupt, routinely incestuous judicial selection process in South Carolina … which continues to yield a judiciary dispensing inequitable, unsatisfactory outcomes for the people of the Palmetto State.

***

The focus of Monday’s hearing? Allegations involving a candidate for one of the state’s sixteen “at-large” circuit court judgeships. South Carolina has forty-six circuit court judges – sixteen of whom are elected as “at-large” judges. All circuit court judges are elected to staggered, six-year terms.

The three candidates for this particular “at-large” seat are:

Allyce Bailey – Deputy attorney for Richland County

Joseph Bias – Columbia, S.C. attorney

Milton G. Kimpson – Sitting S.C. administrative law court judge

The JMSC’s hearing has been set for 3:00 p.m. EST in room 105 of the Gressette Building – the Senate office building located on the grounds of the S.C. State House.

Our media outlet will attend Monday’s hearing and provide coverage …

***

***

