The Grim Reality Of Human Trafficking In South Carolina

Fewer cases, but more victims … and a disturbing rise in the number of missing children.

Newly published numbers from the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force — an organization chaired by S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson — indicate that human trafficking events are climbing despite a “multi-disciplinary” approach to the issue.

Last Thursday (January 11, 2024), task force leaders including local, state and federal law enforcement agencies gathered at the S.C. State House for an annual press conference detailing their regional efforts aimed at combatting human slavery within the previous year.

The multi-faceted operation — mandated by a 2012 law — consists of approximately 1,100 individuals, 12 subcommittees, 11 mandated agencies, 10 regional task forces, two non-governmental organizations and a survivors advocacy committee.

“It’s human trafficking awareness month,” tweeted Wilson before Thursday’s press conference. “In most cases, this horrific crime happens on Main Street USA … victims are groomed and trafficked every day by people they already know. It’s up to us to fight back.”

In 2022, the task force received $1.7 million from the S.C. General Assembly to curtail human trafficking in-state. Of their many initiatives, the recurring funds afforded them a partnership with S.C. Educational Television (SCETV) and the creation of TraffickProofSC.

As for the task force’s actual impact on human trafficking? The latest numbers speak for themselves and — evidently — require “significant funding” this legislative session.

FITSNews/ YouTube

In one year’s time, the number of in-state human trafficking victims increased by 19 percent – even while caseloads declined by a comparable percentage, according to recent data from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Per Wilson, SLED’s Human Trafficking Unit opened 357 cases involving human trafficking in 2023, down from 440 cases in 2022. While total case numbers were down, the ones reported involved 460 minor victims and 38 adult victims, up from 399 minor victims and 17 adult victims 2022.

Moreover, human trafficking cases were reported in 40 out of 46 counties in 2023, up — by all accounts — from an indefinite number of reporting counties in 2022. This uptick is supposedly thanks to a “successful” awareness and outreach campaign, according to the task force.

In 2023, human trafficking cases were most frequently identified in Richland ( 43 ), Greenville ( 34 ), Horry and Aiken ( 24 each ), Berkeley ( 23 ), Charleston, Spartanburg and Lexington ( 21 each ) and Dorchester ( 18 ). The data furthermore indicated that 79 percent of total victims were female minors.

As for prosecuting these crimes, one defendant — Jason Roger ‘DJ Kidd’ Pope — pleaded guilty to five counts of human trafficking after four years of litigation in Florence County. At the close of last year, 21 additional defendants received a total of 46 charges for labor and sex trafficking crimes across South Carolina.

Unmentioned during this week’s press conference, there was a 31 percent increase in missing children last year – and a 61 percent increase since the task force was formed in 2012. This, according to state statistics from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

In 2024, the task force hopes to develop a podcast, increase emphasis on gang-facilitated trafficking, bring awareness to human trafficking in airports and simplify ways to report suspected trafficking events in-state.

“We intend to increase the number of shelters available to child human trafficking victims,” announced Wilson during Thursday’s press conference. “There’s only one facility in the state. We need to open up shelters around the state. These shelters will provide much needed safety and care, and provide services to both the children and their families.”

According to Wilson, the task force is seeking $10 million from the S.C. General Assembly to finance these shelters.

“We’re going to eliminate human trafficking,” concluded Wilson on Thursday. “And to the traffickers out there? The people exploiting human beings for profit? Look up here. There’s an army who (is) coming for you.”

While there is no official estimate for the total number of human trafficking victims in South Carolina or the United States, the U.S. Department of State (DOS) suspects that 99.96 percent of human trafficking goes undetected internationally.

To report suspected human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP to 233733 (BeFree). In case of an emergency, please call 9-1-1.

