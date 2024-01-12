Donald Trump Touts His South Carolina Firewall

In 2000, South Carolina was then-Texas governor George W. Bush‘s so-called “firewall.” A last line of defense against an insurgent rival. In one of the nastiest campaigns in American political history, Bush “gutted” U.S. senator John McCain after the Arizona Republican shocked the GOP establishment with an upset win over Bush in the 2000 New Hampshire GOP primary.

And just to be clear, “gutted” was the precise word used by one of Bush’s former campaign aides to describe what happened to McCain in the Palmetto State – a hatchet job which included false allegations that McCain illegitimately fathered a black child, among other incendiary attacks.

McCain would win in South Carolina eight years later en route to the GOP nomination – but the warmongering “neoconservative” wound up getting routed by Barack Obama in the general election.

While its reputation for bare-knuckle political brawling is not quite what it was a quarter century ago, South Carolina political operatives have never shied away from a fight. And say what you will about the dirtiness of the process, it has proven effective in terms of picking the eventual GOP nominee. Only once has the Palmetto State Republican electorate failed to choose the Republican standard-bearer – a streak that seems unlikely to be broken anytime soon.

As the 2024 nominating process inches ever-closer to the first votes being cast in Iowa, former U.S. president Donald Trump remains the runaway frontrunner – and to many the presumptive GOP nominee. He has a huge lead over his top rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis nationally and, more importantly, in each of the three critical early-voting states.

While his South Carolina support has always been solid, Trump is actually strongest in Iowa – where Haley has recently overtaken DeSantis for second place. A few weeks ago, I penned a column suggesting that Haley’s recent Hawkeye State surge could lead to better-than-expected finishes for her both in Iowa and New Hampshire – presaging “a potential election-defining showdown in her home state” on February 24, 2024.

Could that still happen?

Dylan Nolan and I will be discussing that on this weekend’s edition of the Week In Review, but in the meantime Trump – who rolled out his South Carolina supporters in a show of force a year ago – is burnishing his Palmetto State firewall.

In a release from his national campaign this week, Trump announced he had amassed endorsements from “over 100 current and former Republican officials,” and had “more legislative endorsements than all opposing candidates combined.”

His top tier backers? All familiar names: Governor Henry McMaster, U.S. senator Lindsey Graham, attorney general Alan Wilson, state treasurer Curtis Loftis, lieutenant governor Pamela Evette, secretary of state Mark Hammond, House speaker Murrell Smith and U.S. congressmen Joe Wilson, William Timmons and Russell Fry.

Trump’s campaign said his list of more than a hundred elected leaders was bolstered by “more than 250 grassroots leaders who endorsed President Trump in South Carolina in June.”

“There is incredible energy and momentum for President Trump, and I am honored to endorse the proven leader who will fix our border and get our economy back on track,” said state representative Case Brittain, one of Trump’s legislative backers. “South Carolina is going to play a critical role on President Trump’s path to becoming the 45th and 47th President of the United States, and everything I’m seeing on the ground shows he is going to dominate on February 24.”

While pollsters have been focused on Iowa and New Hampshire, Haley saw her home state numbers improve in the first poll of 2024. According to an Emerson College survey released last week, she’s backed by 25 percent of the GOP electorate – still significantly behind Trump’s 54 percent but well ahead of her nearest rival, DeSantis, who received only 7 percent support.

How will those numbers change after we see Iowa and New Hampshire voters register their preference?

We shall see …

As for this media outlet, we endorsed Trump in 2016 – but not in 2020. Why not? For starters, he didn’t do what he said he was going to do on middle class tax relief, spending cuts and debt reduction. Also, his bid to raise gas taxes and his failure to follow through on the border wall were tremendously disappointing.

Who will FITSNews endorse in 2024? Stay tuned …

