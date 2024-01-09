‘Kaitlyn’s Revenge’: Bond Denied For Man Accused of Fatal DUI

The businessman accused of killing an expectant mother — and critically injuring her three-year-old son — in a fiery crash last fall was denied bond this week within hours of receiving two arrest warrants for felony driving under the influence from the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

On October 25, 2023, Kaitlyn Marie Potter was going Christmas shopping with her children when a car driven by an alleged drunk driver crashed into — and subsequently pulverized — her 2004 Nissan Sentra on S.C. Highway 72 in Chester County. Potter and her unborn child were crushed instantly and pronounced dead on-scene.



Her surviving children were airlifted to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina.

***

THE TRAGEDY …

FITSNews/ YouTube

Five-year-old Natalee “Nat” Johnson — who watched her mother die — suffered “only” a concussion, laceration to her spleen and broken wrist from the collision. Her younger brother, three-year-old Jamison “Bubba” Johnson, sustained over a dozen skull fractures.



Jameson is currently breathing through a trachea and remains hospitalized with limited motor skills. The quasi-conscious toddler — once known for roughhousing — is limited to a strap-in wheelchair and medical helmet when he’s not confined to a hospital bed.

“Nothing will fix this,” said Kaitlyn’s 69-year-old mother, Sandra Potter, during her exclusive interview with FITSNews last month. “[Natalee] thought that Bubba had died, too, because he was covered in so much blood. We couldn’t convince her that he was alive.”

For a better understanding of what happened on S.C. Highway 72 last fall, we encourage you to read our recent report — Drunk Driver Kills Expectant Mother, Evades Criminal Punishment — or watch our four-minute documentary essay detailing the tragedy.

***

THE HEARING …

Charles ‘Trey’ Sidney Jones III referring to his attorney, Stephen L. Denton.

On January 8, 2024, Charles ‘Trey’ Sidney Jones III — the businessman accused of causing this horrific crash — surrendered himself to authorities at the Chester County courthouse after three months of “rehabilitation” in Greenwood. The defendant was seated in a wheelchair when deputies of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) rolled him into the courtroom for bond hearing.

Within minutes of his appearance before S.C. circuit court judge Donald B. Hocker, officers served Jones with three arrest warrants: Felony DUI causing death, felony DUI causing great bodily injury and causing bodily injury to a child in utero during a violent crime.

According to prosecutors, Jones was intoxicated while driving his father’s 2000 BMW Z3 M Roadster 2D convertible when he crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F-150. The luxury car then swerved into oncoming traffic and impaled Kaitlyn’s Nissan.

A Snapchat video captured within moments of the crash — and shared exclusively with this outlet — indicated that Jones was tossed approximately 38 feet from the convertible before landing face-up on the pavement. His fathers car burst into flames shortly thereafter.

According to S.C. sixth circuit solicitor Randy E. Newman, Jr., Jones’ blood alcohol content (BAC) upon impact was 0.277 percent — which is more than three times the legal limit ( 0.08 percent ) in South Carolina.



The solicitor did not fail to mention Jones’ three previous DUI’s from 2003 to 2013, either.

***

BOND DENIED …

This morning, the “businessman” allegedly responsible for killing an expectant mother while driving drunk on Oct. 25, 2022, surrendered himself to authorities. As for the outcome of his bond hearing? #TBA pic.twitter.com/ATU8NJTQsi — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) January 8, 2024

Following an emotional morning of impact statements from Kaitlyn’s immediate family, Judge Hocker took the case under advisement and ordered Jones to the Chester County detention center until he reached a decision.

While the judge promised a ruining within days, it turns out he only needed a few hours. Jones’ bond was denied at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday — 11 weeks after his three-vehicle collision claimed the life of Kaitlyn and her unborn son.

“These are heinous crimes that he’s accused of,” Chester County sheriff Max Dorsey said following Monday’s hearing. “As far as I’m concerned, these types of crimes are as heinous as gang and gun violence.”

***

P.S. — THE WHEELCHAIR …

While Jones was supposedly treated for bone fractures upon emergency admission to the hospital on October 25, he was nonetheless able to leave within a “few hours,” according to sources familiar with the situation.

The same sources told us Jones was legally denied from entering a rehabilitation clinic in northeast Florida, where he operates a hardscape construction company titled Reef Pavers. For that reason, Jones purportedly enrolled into a rehabilitation clinic near his parents’ home in Greenwood where he remained for Halloween and Thanksgiving.

This raises the question of whether Jones is truly confined to a wheelchair — as was depicted in court …

“According to staff, he can stand,” Sheriff Dorsey told FITSNews. “And it is my understanding that he can also walk a short distance. And as long as he can stand, and walk and give himself a bath, then he can stay here … That being said, when it comes to our jail, he will be given necessary medical accommodations.”

With Jones “finally” charged and behind bars, Kaitlyn’s family can once again focus on Jameson’s eventual discharge from the hospital — which will be an arduous process. Anticipating the challenges that lay ahead, the family launched a GoFundMe page to help procure wheelchairs, custom helmets and mobility ramps for the recovering toddler.

Count on FITSNews to continue monitoring Jones’ case — as well as any additional updates from law enforcement, attorneys or Kaitlyn’s family.

***

THE ARREST WARRANTS …

(Via: S.C. Sixth Judicial Circuit)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Andrew Fancher (Travis Bell)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

